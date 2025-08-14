UP: Teen Dies While Practicing For Race In A Suspected Cardiac Arrest Case

Bahraich: A 15-year-old boy Himanshu lost his life while practising for a race at a government-aided inter college Sa’aadat Inter College in Nanpara in Bahraich district, college officials said on 14th August, 2025, Thursday. Himanshu, a class 9 student at and a resident of Bhaggapurwa village, was participating in a 100-metre sprint with about a dozen classmates on August 13, 2025, Wednesday. The sprint was a part of preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

According to the witnesses, Himanshu crossed the finish line in third place but collapsed unconscious moments later, as reported in PTI.

Heart attack incidents soaring amongst people under 40s

The increasing heart attack incidents amongst the people who are under 40 has become a prominent health issue in India. The heart attack, which once used to affect the people, when they crossed their 40s is no longer an age-specific issue. A myriad of factors are responsible for these incidents including the increasing stress levels, sedentary lifestyle etc.

• Poor Diet: Due to fast-paced routines in the job sector, people don’t get proper time to consume their food and instead rely on the consumption of junk food and processed items. This leads to a lack of balanced nutrition in the body.

• No Physical Activity: Increasing technological advancements have led to sedentary lifestyles and reduced physical activity.

• Substance Abuse: In many heart attack cases, the victims were found addicted to smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug use.

• Stress: High stress levels, particularly from work, academics, and social pressures, can trigger the release of stress hormones that damage blood vessels and increase blood pressure.

• Irregular Sleep Patterns: Lack of sleep and disrupted sleep cycles can also contribute to heart problems

