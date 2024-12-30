Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
UP’s Report Card: How Many Criminals Encountered In Yogi Government ?

The report highlights significant achievements in the fight against criminal activity since the formation of CM Yogi Adityanath's government in 2017.

UP’s Report Card: How Many Criminals Encountered In Yogi Government ?

The Uttar Pradesh Police has published its annual report detailing efforts to combat crime in the state, under the leadership of DGP Prashant Kumar. The report highlights significant achievements in the fight against criminal activity since the formation of CM Yogi Adityanath’s government in 2017.

According to the report, UP Police has neutralized 217 criminals in encounters up to December 28, while 7,799 criminals have been injured during these operations. The police have arrested 19,955 criminals with bounties on their heads. Furthermore, the police registered 25,238 cases under the Gangster Act, leading to the arrest of 78,977 individuals.

The report also reveals that 924 individuals were arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). In terms of assets seized, UP Police confiscated property worth Rs 14,090 crore under the Gangster Act. Over the past four years, illegal property worth Rs 4,067 crore belonging to 68 mafias and their associates was either demolished or seized.

Additionally, the police took action against illegal loudspeakers in religious locations, removing 1,09,437 units and reducing the volume of 1,65,515 others.

