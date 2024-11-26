US-Based Indian Entrepreneur Seeks Urgent Help as Father Harassed Over Property Dispute; UP Police Lodges FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, stated, "It is a property-related family dispute between complainant and his sister's son.”

Co-founder and CEO of Pesto Tech, Ayush Jaiswal has taken to social media to make an urgent appeal to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Currently based in the United States, he has alleged that his relatives are making attempts to seize land and are threatening his family’s Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh over property dispute.

Ayush Jaiswal’s Allegations

In a post on X, Ayush Jaiswal accuses that a relative reportedly accompanied by a batch of goons, of breaking into his father Rajendra Jaiswal’s shop at gunpoint, replacing the locks, and occupying the property. He further alleges that the police have ignored his father’s complaints, and there is a clear threat to the old man’s life and property.”

🚨 Urgent Appeal for Justice 🚨 I’m in the US right now & it’s so painful to see my father suffer with thugs trying to take up his property with Police literally looking the other way. I’m posting this on behalf of my father in case X can help. A senior citizen, Mr. Rajendra… — Ayush Jaiswal (@aayushjaiswal07) November 25, 2024

“I’m in the US right now and it’s so painful to see my father suffer with thugs trying to take up his property with Police literally looking the other way,” Jaiswal wrote.

Attached copy of the complaint. The FIR hasn’t been filed. It includes threats, extortion & trespassing into a property. pic.twitter.com/ujAKPNSTsh — Ayush Jaiswal (@aayushjaiswal07) November 25, 2024

The entrepreneur shared a note on behalf of his 64-year-old father, describing ongoing harassment by a relative allegedly armed with a gun. “This person is a relative who has been indirectly threatening for a long time. I have recordings of him cornering me and harassing me. He’s constantly trying to extort money,” the note read.

UP Police Responds

Uttar Pradesh Police reacted soon after Jaiswal’s social media post earned attention. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone: “It is a property-related family dispute between complainant and his sister’s son. FIR has been registered and an investigation started. Action will be taken on merit

.”

Expressing his gratitude for the response of police, Jaiswal clarified that the issue involved one of his cousins. “Thank you! That’s right. One of my cousins has been creating the trouble. Quite unfortunate,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

“I have adequate documentation that proves the property is owned by my family,” Jaiswal said. “I am seeking justice for my father.”

Just heard the FIR was finally filed & our “version” of the story was verified last night. Taking a stand for what’s right is so important. Grateful for so many people who’ve selflessly been trying to help. I’ll share the update here about how things go. There’s no place for… https://t.co/EWJhf90mKr — Ayush Jaiswal (@aayushjaiswal07) November 26, 2024

On social media, the incident has garnered a lot of attention, with some users expressing sympathy and calling for a fair solution to the property dispute.

