Tuesday, November 26, 2024
An Average Of 140 Women And Girls Were killed By A Partner Or Relative Per Day In 2023, The UN Says

The rise in deaths is linked to improved data collection, but the underlying issue of gender-based violence persists. The home continues to be the most dangerous place for women, with Africa facing the highest rates.

An Average Of 140 Women And Girls Were killed By A Partner Or Relative Per Day In 2023, The UN Says

In a stark reminder of the ongoing global crisis of gender-based violence, a recent UN report reveals that approximately 140 women and girls were killed daily by intimate partners or family members in 2023. This shocking figure amounts to around 51,100 victims worldwide—an increase from the previous year. While the rise in numbers is primarily attributed to better data collection, the report underscores the persistent and deadly threat women face at home.

The Home: The Deadliest Place for Women and Girls

According to the joint report from UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the home remains the most dangerous place for women. In 2023, the average number of women and girls killed by a partner or family member each day was disturbingly high, with no region spared from this extreme form of gender-based violence. Africa, in particular, saw the highest rates of such killings.

A Glimpse into the 2023 Statistics

The report reveals that in 2023, approximately 51,100 women and girls lost their lives due to violence from an intimate partner or relative. This is an increase from the 48,800 deaths recorded in 2022. However, the report clarifies that this rise is not necessarily indicative of a surge in violence, but rather a result of improved data reporting across different countries. Despite this, the number of victims remains alarmingly high, indicating that the underlying issue persists.

Why This Trend Continues

UN Women’s Deputy Executive Director, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, highlighted that the tragic deaths of women at the hands of loved ones are not a new phenomenon. The trend, she says, is continuing because the root causes—such as gender stereotyping, rigid social norms, and a lack of accountability—have yet to be effectively addressed. These deep-seated issues perpetuate violence against women and girls, making it a global crisis that demands urgent attention.

The Global Scale of the Issue

The report’s findings emphasize that violence against women and girls is a global issue, with no country or region unaffected. Gender-based violence continues to be a pervasive problem that needs more than just awareness—it requires systematic change, including better laws, education, and social programs aimed at dismantling the stereotypes and cultural practices that enable such violence.

Filed under

domestic violence Gender-Based Violence International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women UN report on women killed
