US Singer Mary Millben Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi Remarks

US singer Mary Millben has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, stating, “Indian PM is doing the best for his country, and he understands the long game and diplomacy.” Millben's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre in response to Trump’s claim a day prior that India has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 17, 2025 15:38:22 IST

US singer Mary Millben on Friday has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, saying, “Indian PM is doing the best for his country, and he understands the long game and diplomacy.”

Millben’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre in response to Trump’s claim a day prior that India has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Millben wrote: “You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That’s what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country.”

Furthermore, she added, “I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your “I hate India” tour that has an audience of one – you.”

Who Is Mary Millben?

Mary Millben is an American singer, actress, and cultural ambassador. 

Moreover, she performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Following her performance, she also touched PM Modi’s feet to seek his blessings, attracting huge media attention.

Millben’s reaction came after Rahul Gandhi’s cryptic remarks on PM Modi following Trump’s statement.

Story Insights

The US President stated that he had received “assurances” from India that it would not continue purchasing oil from Russia, though he acknowledged that such a shift could not be done on the immediate effect. 

Responding to these remarks, Rahul Gandhi took to X and alleged that “PM Modi is frightened of Trump.” In his post, the Leader of Opposition listed several instances to support his claim, “1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Cancelled the Finance Minister’s visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn’t contradict him on Operation Sindoor,” the LoP added.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:33 PM IST
