Home > India > Who Is Rivaba Jadeja, Jamnagar MLA And Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Sworn In As Gujarat Minister

Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP MLA representing Jamnagar North and the spouse of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has taken an oath as a minister in the Gujarat Cabinet under CM Bhupendra Patel. Her strong support for women's empowerment and social welfare has made her a prominent figure, and her coming into the Cabinet is a considerable step toward the rise of women in Gujarat politics.

(Image Credit: Ravindra Jadeja via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 17, 2025 14:22:30 IST

On October 17th, 2025, Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of the renowned Indian cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja, and the present MLA for Jamnagar North, had the swearing in ceremony as the new minister of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat. 

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba had already done some charity work before getting into politics. She was the founder of Shree Matrushakti Charitable Trust that supported the betterment of women’s living through women centric projects. Along with that, she had been leading the women’s section of the Karni Sena and her other activities seemed to be quite a powerful support for social empowerment. Rivaba became a member of BJP in 2019 and was announced the BJP candidate for Jamnagar North seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, where she won with a landslide vote, the very next year. Her desire to have a good rapport with the people and to assist them has already earned her the respect and recognition of a good minister.The nomination of Rivaba is important for her personally and at the same time it is the proof of the BJP’s strategy to promote women’s participation in politics.



Rivaba Jadeja’s Role In Bhupendra Patel Cabinet 

Moreover, it is expected that when Rivaba will take over her new role as minister will further promote the political engagement of women in Gujarat moving forward. Rivaba Jadeja’s change from engineering and social activism to taking a position in politics is indicative of the success of women’s leadership and barriers breaking down. This not only constitutes an important milestone in Rivaba’s political career but is also a testimony of her commitment to the people and the female rights struggle.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS