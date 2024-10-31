Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali With Garhwal Rifles Soldiers, Honors Fallen Heroes

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates Diwali with Garhwal Rifles, honors fallen soldiers, and announces increased compensation for their families.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali With Garhwal Rifles Soldiers, Honors Fallen Heroes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Diwali in the company of soldiers from the Garhwal Rifles and their families in Lansdowne, Pauri. During this meaningful occasion, the CM expressed heartfelt gratitude for the dedication and sacrifices made by these brave men and women, honoring their service to the nation.

Participating in a special program at the Lansdowne Cantonment on Thursday, CM Dhami extended his Diwali greetings to the soldiers. He paid tribute to fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the War Memorial, emphasizing the critical role that soldiers and their families play in ensuring national security.

Reflecting on his personal connection, Dhami shared that as the son of a soldier, celebrating the festival of Diwali among those in uniform was an unforgettable experience. He stated, “Our soldiers have always demonstrated unparalleled courage and commitment to protecting our country. Our government is devoted to supporting the welfare of soldiers and their families.”

MUST READ: No Plans To Halt Any Guarantee Scheme’, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

The Chief Minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers who spend significant time away from their families to secure the nation. He conveyed his sense of honor in celebrating Diwali with them, highlighting that festivals are most meaningful when shared with family. “Staying away from your loved ones during such important occasions is a testament to your duty,” he remarked.

Dhami expressed admiration for the soldiers’ unwavering enthusiasm, stating that their spirit invigorated him. “If the people of our country can celebrate Diwali in peace, it is due to the relentless dedication of our soldiers who guard our borders 24/7. Your ability to maintain high spirits, even when separated from family during the festival, is commendable.”

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that the compensation for the families of deceased soldiers from Uttarakhand will be increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh, a gesture aimed at enhancing their welfare. He added that this year’s Diwali holds special significance, as it marks the long-awaited return of Lord Ram after 500 years.

CM Dhami also highlighted India’s progress in defense self-reliance, stating, “In the past, we relied heavily on foreign weapons, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is becoming self-sufficient in defense production. Over 200 types of military equipment are now being manufactured domestically for the Indian Army.”

Additionally, he visited Raj Bhavan to convey his Diwali wishes to Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.). Brig. Vinod Singh Negi noted that numerous welfare schemes have been implemented for the benefit of soldiers and thanked the Chief Minister for the increase in compensation for the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Opposition’s Response To PM Modi’s Unity Message

DIWALI CELEBRATION Garhwal Rifles National Unity Day Uttarakhand CM Dhami
