Thursday, October 31, 2024
Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Opposition’s Response To PM Modi’s Unity Message

Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes opposition's response to PM Modi's unity message, emphasizing Sardar Patel's legacy.

Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Opposition’s Response To PM Modi’s Unity Message

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Thursday, accused the opposition of diminishing Sardar Patel’s achievements and criticized their response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of unity. Poonawalla’s comments came in light of the opposition’s reactions to PM Modi’s speech in Kevadia, Gujarat, delivered on National Unity Day, where he emphasized the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election.’

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Poonawalla remarked, “Today, as we celebrate Diwali and commemorate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary—his most notable contribution being the unification of disparate princely states through the ‘sutra of Ekta’—Prime Minister Modi echoed this same message of unity.” He expressed disappointment over the opposition’s response, stating, “This is the same opposition that has historically disrespected Sardar Patel and attempted to undermine his contributions. Their assertion that the message of unity, which emphasizes our collective safety, is somehow a communal message is disheartening.”

MUST READ: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Indira Gandhi And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Poonawalla went further, labeling the opposition as “legatees of the British” and accusing them of perpetuating a “divide-and-rule” policy. He said, “This behavior reveals that the agenda of this group has always been to sow division in India. They continue to embrace the British tactics of divide and rule, aiming to create confusion and chaos so that those who oppose Bharat can thrive.”

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Modi had paid tribute to Sardar Patel, underscoring the “unprecedented” strides made toward national unity and integrity. He stated, “Today, our commitment to national unity is evident in every initiative and mission of the government. As true Indians, we should celebrate every effort toward unity with enthusiasm, strengthening our resolve, hopes, and excitement.”

PM Modi also outlined his government’s pursuit of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, which aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He remarked, “This will enhance India’s democracy, optimize our resources, and propel the nation toward realizing the vision of a developed India. Additionally, we are advancing toward a One Nation, One Civil Code, which embodies a secular civil framework.”

In response to PM Modi’s address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ as “impossible.” Speaking to reporters, Kharge stated, “What PM Modi proposes he will not implement, as he must consider everyone’s perspectives in Parliament. This initiative is unattainable; ‘One Nation, One Election’ cannot be realized.”

ALSO READ: Remembering Iron Man Of India: 10 Facts About India’s First Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

