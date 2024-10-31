PM Modi’s Tradition of Celebrating Diwali with Soldiers: A Look at His Visits Over the Past Decade

Every Diwali, PM Modi has chosen a different military location to visit, bringing sweets, greetings, and the nation’s gratitude to the soldiers stationed at India's borders and remote posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Diwali with the nation’s armed forces, a practice that began in 2014, the year he first assumed office.

Every Diwali, he has chosen a different military location to visit, bringing sweets, greetings, and the nation’s gratitude to the soldiers stationed at India’s borders and remote posts. This year, he marked his 11th Diwali with the troops, reinforcing the special bond he shares with the armed forces.

Here’s a look back at PM Modi’s Diwali celebrations with soldiers over the years.

2014 – Siachen Glacier, Ladakh

In his first Diwali as Prime Minister, Modi traveled to Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, where he met with the soldiers stationed in challenging conditions at the glacier. Modi conveyed his Diwali wishes “from the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier,” thanking the soldiers for their courage and dedication.

2015 – Punjab Border

In 2015, PM Modi commemorated the 50th anniversary of the 1965 Indo-Pak war by celebrating Diwali with soldiers in Punjab. He visited the Dograi War Memorial in Khasa, Amritsar, paying tribute to the bravery displayed by Indian forces. Reflecting on the valor of the soldiers, he shared his pride in celebrating Diwali with them at the historic site.

2016 – Sumdoh, Himachal Pradesh

The following year, Modi spent Diwali with troops near the Chinese border in Sumdoh, Himachal Pradesh. Accompanied by soldiers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Dogra Scouts, he praised their commitment to safeguarding India in tough terrains and harsh conditions.

2017 – Gurez Sector, North Kashmir

Modi visited the Gurez sector in Kashmir in 2017, spending time with soldiers stationed in the remote and sensitive region. He interacted with the troops and expressed how celebrating Diwali with them gave him renewed energy. The Prime Minister also shared sweets and goodwill, emphasizing the armed forces’ role as his extended family.

2018 – Harsil, Uttarakhand

In 2018, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Harsil, Uttarakhand, near the India-China border. He acknowledged their steadfast service in the icy heights and later visited the Kedarnath Temple to offer prayers, adding a spiritual dimension to his Diwali celebrations.

2019 – Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir

Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers in Rajouri along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. His visit coincided with Infantry Day celebrations, and he honored the armed forces’ service and sacrifice. This was his third Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir and the first after the abrogation of Article 370, making it a significant visit.

2020 – Longewala, Rajasthan

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi celebrated Diwali with troops at Longewala in Rajasthan, a site with historical significance from the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He spoke about the unmatched bravery displayed by Indian soldiers and saluted the courage of those who fought at Longewala.

2021 – Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir

In 2021, Modi visited soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an honor to spend Diwali with his “family of soldiers.” He spoke of the pride he felt for the armed forces, affirming that they are India’s strength and backbone. His visit included an exchange of stories, sweets, and words of encouragement.

2022 – Kargil, Ladakh

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Kargil, Ladakh, paying tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil War of 1999. He underscored the need for strength to ensure peace and lauded the armed forces for their role in upholding India’s security and sovereignty.

2023 – Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

This year, Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh. The visit reinforced his commitment to maintaining this tradition and honoring those stationed at the borders. His Diwali message highlighted the dedication of soldiers who protect the country in harsh conditions, bringing a message of hope, pride, and patriotism.

