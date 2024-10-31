Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
PM Modi Honors Diwali Tradition with BSF Jawans in Gujarat's Kutch

Prime Minister Modi continues the tradition of celebrating Diwali with our Jawans on the borders and celebrates Diwali 2024 wit BSF jawans

PM Modi Honors Diwali Tradition with BSF Jawans in Gujarat’s Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed Diwali with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed in Gujarat’s Kutch region, reinforcing his longstanding tradition of celebrating the festival alongside India’s armed forces. Modi visited a BSF outpost along the western border on October 31, extending Diwali greetings and spending time with soldiers stationed there.

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has made it a yearly tradition to spend Diwali with the military, visiting different locations each year to interact with troops. The celebration at the BSF post in Kutch comes amid growing concerns along India’s borders, adding a message of support for India’s defense personnel.

Tradition of Diwali with the Troops

PM Modi’s Diwali visits to military outposts have become a hallmark of his tenure. From celebrating in Siachen to the deserts of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister has made it a priority to bring Diwali festivities to those serving on the nation’s front lines. Each year, Modi spends time engaging with soldiers, discussing their experiences, and acknowledging their dedication to the nation. The Prime Minister’s Diwali celebrations with the armed forces highlight his commitment to honoring India’s security personnel and recognizing their role in maintaining national safety.

This year, PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat comes against the backdrop of heightened activity along India’s borders, particularly with China, underscoring his message of unity and resilience.

India and China Exchange Sweets Along Border

In a gesture of goodwill, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at multiple border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in observance of Diwali. The exchange, conducted on Thursday, followed a recent troop disengagement at two key friction points in the Demchok and Depsang Plains areas of eastern Ladakh. This disengagement marked a step toward de-escalation in the ongoing Sino-Indian tensions.

“Troops from India and China exchanged sweets at various points along the LAC in observance of Diwali,” an Indian Army source informed news agency PTI.

The sweet exchanges occurred at all five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, which include locations at Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chushul-Moldo and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh, and Nathu La in Sikkim. The gesture signifies a thaw in relations and marks an easing of border tensions, a day after both countries confirmed the completion of disengagement in the friction areas.

Recent Disengagement

The Diwali sweet exchange comes on the heels of an Indian Army announcement confirming that troops from both sides had completed disengagement at the Demchok and Depsang Plains friction points. Disengagement at these points, where soldiers from both nations had been in a standoff, is seen as a step toward stability in the region.

The Indian Army source indicated that verification of the disengagement is ongoing, and discussions regarding patrolling guidelines are expected to be held among ground commanders soon. This development aligns with diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and maintaining peace along the LAC.

Border Security Force (BSF) BSF Jawans Diwali gujarat kutch PM Modi
