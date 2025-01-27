Uttarakhand’s Historic Step: CM Dhami Launches UCC Portal, What Is the Political Response to It?

In a historic move, Uttarakhand has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a significant milestone in the state’s legal and social reforms. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to ensure equality, justice, and the protection of rights for all citizens, with a special focus on simplifying legal processes. On Monday, CM Dhami inaugurated the UCC portal at 12:30 pm in a ceremony held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, launching the much-anticipated digital platform for citizens and officials alike.

The newly launched UCC portal, ucc.uk.gov.in, offers a user-friendly interface for citizens to register for various legal matters like marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, and inheritance. The portal is available in 23 languages and allows users to download and verify certificates, making it accessible to a diverse population. Citizens can register through Aadhaar-based authentication, or opt for offline registration by providing a mobile number. The registration process aims to streamline the legal framework and ensure transparency in civil matters, making them more accessible through a digital platform.

Extensive Public Consultation

The implementation process was marked by extensive public consultations and technical preparations. Over 72 intensive meetings were held with 43 stakeholders, including government officials and experts. The government also gathered public feedback, receiving 49 lakh SMS responses, 29 lakh WhatsApp messages, and over 2.33 lakh suggestions from citizens. Thousands of additional suggestions were submitted via post, email, and handwritten formats, reflecting the broad engagement of the public in shaping the law.

The consultations involved discussions with citizens about matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships. The goal was to ensure that the UCC would bring transparency and equality to civil matters and empower citizens with legal tools that are efficient, transparent, and digital. The state government has also worked on ensuring that the UCC would be inclusive, catering to all communities in the state and promoting equality before the law.

Equality and Justice for All

According to the government, the UCC will spread equality in society, allowing citizens to enjoy the justice and protection of their rights. CM Dhami described the initiative as a way to give Uttarakhand a new identity. He stated, “UCC will spread equality in society, and citizens will get justice and protection of rights. This is an example for the whole country.” The law is also expected to promote gender equality by ensuring equal inheritance rights for daughters and raising the legal marriage age for women.

The government also studied the experiences of various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, France, and Germany, to refine the concept of the UCC. Uttarakhand is now the first state in India to take concrete steps toward implementing the UCC, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

Political Reactions

The implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand has sparked political debates. While the BJP and CM Dhami have hailed the UCC as a monumental achievement that will bring equality and justice to all citizens, opposition leaders have expressed concerns about the law’s implications.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi described the UCC implementation as a “pilot project,” suggesting that it was being fast-tracked without consensus. He argued that the initiative was an attempt to test the waters before rolling out the law nationwide. The Congress also expressed concerns about the law’s potential to create divisions among communities and its implementation without a broad-based agreement.

Further criticism came from Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union Minister and Congress leader, who alleged that the law targeted Muslims specifically. He argued, “The law they are creating clearly targets Muslims. If our religions are so diverse and unique, like Hinduism for Hindus, then in our country, no one can be deprived of the right to follow their religion.” He called for greater clarity on how such laws would be applied to ensure they were just and fair for all citizens.

People’s Views on UCC Implementation

The implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand has also drawn mixed reactions from the people. In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma welcomed the move, saying, “I saw in the news that UCC has been implemented there. I believe it is a good step. All citizens in the country should have equal rights, and the rule of law should prevail. No community or individual should have dominance over others.”

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Nikita Negi, who became the first person to register on the UCC portal, expressed her support: “I want to congratulate the state of Uttarakhand and our Chief Minister. Everyone should register. It is a good initiative and start… I have registered my marriage.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s International Joint Secretary, Surendra Jain, also praised the move, stating, “The Uttarakhand government has taken a strong step in this direction regarding UCC. On the land where practices like ‘halala’ exist, the implementation of UCC has freed women from the atrocities they were facing. The government there deserves congratulations.”

A New Direction for Legal Reforms

The implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand is a groundbreaking move that could set the tone for future legal reforms in India. By digitizing and simplifying legal processes such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance, the state government aims to improve the ease of doing business, reduce the burden on citizens, and foster a more inclusive society. As Uttarakhand becomes the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, it remains to be seen how this initiative will influence other states in India.

The UCC marks a major step forward in creating a unified legal system that offers equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of religion, gender, or background. As other states look on, the success of Uttarakhand’s approach may pave the way for similar reforms in the future.

