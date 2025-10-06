LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
Home > India > Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year. Several states have already declared it a full public holiday, leading to government offices and school closure. The states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh will observe the holiday whereas other states not.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 6, 2025 18:45:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 7, 2025. The date marks the birth anniversary of the esteemed sage who composed the Ramayana. Although this day is mentioned as a restricted holiday across states, however, several states have already declared it a full public holiday, leading to school closure. The states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh will observe the holiday with all the school shutdowns.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Significance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Maharishi Valmiki is also known as “Adi Kavi” or the first poet, is very well known for writing the Ramayana, one of the most important epics in Hinduism. His teachings highlight justice, sympathy, and truth, with his individual story of transformation from a bandit to a sage who has inspired millions of people. His legacy remains to inspire generations, particularly in regions where his spiritual importance is deeply touched.

Let’s have a look at how different regions planning to observe this important occasion.
State-Wise School Closure Updates for Valmiki Jayanti 2025

Uttar Pradesh (U.P): The Uttar Pradesh government has declared public holiday for October 7. All schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed in the honour of Maharishi Valmiki, with numerous cultural and community events planned across the state as well.

Delhi: The government of Delhi has also announced a holiday on October 7. All government schools and offices will be closed, and several schools have organised special assemblies along with the cultural performances day before in order to mark the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh on the other hand is also observing October 7, a public holiday in government schools and offices which will remains closed. Several local cultural events are projected to take place through the entire state.

Haryana and Punjab: For the State of Haryana and Punjab, there is no official notification issued for 2025 state holiday. 

Other Regions: In several other states, Valmiki Jayanti will be considered a limited or non-compulsory holiday.

As the nation celebrates the legacy of Maharishi Valmiki, students and parents are advised to check with their immediate school and with local authorities for the exact information on school closures.

Also Read: Google Gemini AI Prompts: 7 Stunning Copy-Paste Karwa Chauth Mehendi, Stencils Design This Festive Season Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 6:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: government office holidayMaharishi Valmiki JayantiOffice Holidaysschool holidaySchool HolidaysSchoolsschools close

RELATED News

Global Business Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites Leaders for Purposeful Change
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: Polling On November 6 And 11 In 2 Phases, Results To Be Announced On…
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

LATEST NEWS

De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime advance at Shanghai Masters
Who Is African King Mswati III And Why His Old UAE Video With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Is Going Viral
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 07, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Avoid Reviewing Or Criticizing Others Work
‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military
FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Do Tickets Cost? Here’s What We Know
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Big Blow To US, This European Country Rejects F-35 Fighter Jet, Now Sets Eyes On…
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: ICC Charges Pakistan’s Star Batter Over Bat Abuse Incident In Match vs India
Can Taking Chia Seeds Really Clear Your Skin? Natural Skin Benefits
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

QUICK LINKS