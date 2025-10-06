Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 7, 2025. The date marks the birth anniversary of the esteemed sage who composed the Ramayana. Although this day is mentioned as a restricted holiday across states, however, several states have already declared it a full public holiday, leading to school closure. The states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh will observe the holiday with all the school shutdowns.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Significance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Maharishi Valmiki is also known as “Adi Kavi” or the first poet, is very well known for writing the Ramayana, one of the most important epics in Hinduism. His teachings highlight justice, sympathy, and truth, with his individual story of transformation from a bandit to a sage who has inspired millions of people. His legacy remains to inspire generations, particularly in regions where his spiritual importance is deeply touched.

Let’s have a look at how different regions planning to observe this important occasion.

State-Wise School Closure Updates for Valmiki Jayanti 2025

Uttar Pradesh (U.P): The Uttar Pradesh government has declared public holiday for October 7. All schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed in the honour of Maharishi Valmiki, with numerous cultural and community events planned across the state as well.

Delhi: The government of Delhi has also announced a holiday on October 7. All government schools and offices will be closed, and several schools have organised special assemblies along with the cultural performances day before in order to mark the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh on the other hand is also observing October 7, a public holiday in government schools and offices which will remains closed. Several local cultural events are projected to take place through the entire state.

Haryana and Punjab: For the State of Haryana and Punjab, there is no official notification issued for 2025 state holiday.

Other Regions: In several other states, Valmiki Jayanti will be considered a limited or non-compulsory holiday.

As the nation celebrates the legacy of Maharishi Valmiki, students and parents are advised to check with their immediate school and with local authorities for the exact information on school closures.

