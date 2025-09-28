Vasant Kunj molestation case: Delhi Police apprehend Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended Chaitanyananda Saraswati from a hotel in Agra late on Saturday night, officials said. He will be produced in the court later on Sunday.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, is accused of sexually harassing female students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. The institute, affiliated with Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.

According to police, on August 4, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj North Police Station from an administrator of the institution against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, alleging sexual harassment of female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship scheme at the institution.

The Police further said that during enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressured them to comply with the accused’s demands.

Delhi Police registered a case on September 23 of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.

Further, the Peetham has “severed all ties with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati,” an excerpt from the FIR read.

The complaint further highlights communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of “sexual atrocities” committed by the accused.

Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.

In this meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually harassed and traumatised, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s quarters at night.

The FIR also mentions allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women’s hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused’s demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.

According to the complaint, students have been threatened with suspension while their parents are limited in their ability to intervene. One case of a student being forced to change her name was also noted. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.