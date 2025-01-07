Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Viral Video Shows Mother-Daughter Duo Falling From Jeep Near One-Horned Rhinos, Escaping Death By A Narrow Margin

A thrilling jeep safari through Assam's Kaziranga National Park took an unexpected turn for a mother-daughter duo, turning what should have been a fun adventure into a terrifying ordeal.

Viral Video Shows Mother-Daughter Duo Falling From Jeep Near One-Horned Rhinos, Escaping Death By A Narrow Margin

A thrilling jeep safari through Assam’s Kaziranga National Park took an unexpected turn for a mother-daughter duo, turning what should have been a fun adventure into a terrifying ordeal. The viral video, which has caught the attention of both wildlife enthusiasts and netizens, showcases the dangerous encounter between the tourists and the park’s famous one-horned rhinos.

In the footage, the two women are seen falling out of their jeep after several safari vehicles, eager to escape a rhino’s presence, hurriedly sped away. The first two jeeps made sharp turns, sending the young girl and her mother tumbling to the ground, crying for help. Meanwhile, another rhino, clearly agitated, charged toward the third jeep, narrowly missing the women. The vehicle quickly reversed, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

The women eventually managed to scramble back into their jeep, their escape nothing short of miraculous.

Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its one-horned rhinos, has seen an impressive surge in tourism, recording over 164,000 visitors in the 2024 season—its highest tourist inflow in two decades. Since its reopening in October, the park has witnessed growing popularity, with revenues exceeding ₹43 crore from entry fees. In October 2024, nearly 30,000 tourists visited the park, a sharp increase from the previous year, and numbers continued to climb in November and December.

The park remains a major attraction for wildlife lovers, drawing crowds from across the globe, and is open from October to May, taking a break during the monsoon season.

Filed under

Assam's Kaziranga National Park One-Horned Rhinos viral video

Falking Sick Is Illegal In THIS Country, Mayor Passes Order

US: Southern California Faces Devastating Wildfires Amid Fierce Winds, Evacuations Ongoing

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

‘Zepto Is Often Late’: Netizens React To Experiment Comparing Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto By Woman

