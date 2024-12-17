Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Backlash From Muslim Groups, Protests Continue As JPC Demands More Time

At the “Save Democracy, Save Constitution” programme organized by the SDPI on Monday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, participants demanded the protection of minority rights.

The contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which faced criticism from opposition parties and various Muslim groups for its alleged interference in religious matters, is yet another controversial subject between the Centre and the opposition in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Days after the parliamentary panel, which was constituted on August 8 to submit its report on Waqf bill amendments, sought more time for deliberations, protests by left-wing outfits continue to take place in the National Capital.

At the “Save Democracy, Save Constitution” programme organized by the SDPI on Monday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, participants demanded the protection of minority rights, the implementation of the Places of Worship Act, and the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Various members of the Muslim board, Muslim clerics, and scholars gathered to protest against the proposed law.

“The people of India should come forward and reject the hate politics of the PM Modi-led BJP government. The Social Democratic Party has stated that it will strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Places of Worship Act 1991 should be implemented in its true spirit,” said Mohammad Shafi, the National Vice President of SDPI.

They also gathered to protest the Sambhal tragedy, in which six Muslim youths were shot dead by the police. The SDPI National Vice President also demanded that the police and the district administration responsible for the firing incident in Sambhal be punished.

Former MPs Obaidullah Azami and Lalmani Prasad, Supreme Court lawyer Bhanu Pratap, MP Thol Thirumavalavan, Birju Nayak (Lokraj Organisation), All India Shia Muslim Board National Vice President Maulana Zaheer Abbas, Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Abdul Hamid’s grandson Dr. Javed, SDPI National General Secretaries Mohammad Ilyas Thumbe and Yasmin Farooqui, and SDPI Madhya Pradesh State President Advocate Vidya Raj Malviya also addressed the gathering of nearly hundreds at Jantar Mantar.

“The BJP has come to power by creating hatred in the minds of people and has spread anarchy in the country. The BJP’s slogan ‘Batenge toh kaatenge’ itself shows that it is spreading hatred and violence to divide people. While the BJP is engaged in dividing people, we are uniting people to make the country united and peaceful. We have to unite against the politics of communalism and hatred,” said Obaidullah Azami.

Lalmani Prasad stated that the Constitution was not fully implemented in our country. “It is the responsibility of the citizens to be ready to make sacrifices to protect the Constitution and establish social justice,” he said.

Bhanu Pratap termed the struggle against the Modi government as the second freedom fight. “We are fighting our second freedom struggle here against the fascist regime. Our fight is with the deceitful BJP and Modi regime, who are looting our country with the help of EVMs,” he said.

MP Thol Thirumavalavan said, “This government has been pushing the fascist agenda instead of constitutional values from the very beginning. It is the need of the hour to oppose it and strengthen the Constitution with firmness.”

NWC members Zaheer Abbas and Azhar Tamboli, Delhi State President Dr. I A Khan, Vice President Mrs. Shaheen Kausar, State Secretary Mohammad Hashim Malik, State President of Women India Movement Aasiya Saifi, and SDPI Delhi State In-charge Abdul Qadir were also present.

National Secretary Faisal Izzuddin welcomed the gathering, and NWC member Dr. Nizamuddin proposed a vote of thanks.

While the opposition parties have heavily criticized the amendments proposed by the bill to the existing Waqf Act, alleging they violate the religious rights of Muslims, the ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency in the functioning of the Waqf boards and make them accountable.

The term of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was extended until the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in 2025, which is usually in February or March, by the Lok Sabha on Thursday (November 28, 2024). Committee Chairman and BJP leader Jagdambika Pal moved the resolution in the Lower House, which was approved with a voice vote.

Filed under

JPC Muslim Groups Waqf Amendment Bill

