Waqf Bill JPC Meeting: 10 Opposition MPs, Including Owaisi Suspended

In a dramatic turn of events, 10 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 after a heated altercation. The suspended MPs include prominent leaders from TMC, Congress, DMK, AIMIM, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Drama Unfolds

The controversy began when TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, leading the opposition, accused the JPC of ignoring repeated requests to hold the meeting on January 30 or 31. He expressed his frustration, telling PTI, “We repeatedly requested the meeting to be held on January 30, 31, but our requests were not heard. When we landed in Delhi last night, the subject of the meeting was suddenly changed. First, we were told the meeting would be held clause by clause. What is happening inside is like an undeclared Emergency proceeding.”

Banerjee also claimed that the meeting was being rushed due to the approaching Delhi elections, accusing the ruling government of politically motivated actions. He added, “The chairman doesn’t listen to anyone, and the proceedings have turned into a ‘jamindari’ style. Opposition members are given no respect, making this JPC a farce.”

BJP’s Response

The BJP responded sharply, with MP Nishikant Dubey defending the changes in the meeting’s structure and accusing the opposition of trying to “strangle the voice of the majority.” Dubey took particular issue with opposition MPs, especially Asaduddin Owaisi, for reportedly misbehaving in front of cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent religious figure. “This is against parliamentary democracy,” Dubey said, asserting that the committee had to adjust its proceedings to hear from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who had requested a clause-by-clause discussion.

He further explained, “Even if there was a clause-by-clause discussion today and tomorrow, another meeting was scheduled for January 27 or 28, with a report due to the speaker by January 29.”

In response to their suspension, opposition MPs have vowed to write to the Lok Sabha Speaker, highlighting what they see as the high-handedness of the JPC chairman. They accuse him of pushing the BJP agenda and disregarding the views of the opposition.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 aims to address longstanding issues surrounding the Waqf Act of 1995, which regulates Waqf properties. Over the years, the Act has faced criticism for mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The proposed amendments are intended to bring much-needed reforms, including legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties, enhanced transparency, improved audits, and digitization of records.

As the controversy continues, all eyes will be on the final report from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which is expected to be submitted during the Parliament’s budget session.

