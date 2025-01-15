‘Was Krishna Bhagwan From RSS Ideology?’ Rahul Gandhi Critisizes Mohan Bhagwat

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, strongly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments regarding the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“Stop Listening to the Nonsense”: Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, do not believe in the Constitution and they have a completely different vision of India than we do. They want India… pic.twitter.com/Rwlg0bFADo — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

Addressing a gathering in Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi labeled Bhagwat’s remarks as an “act of treason.” He urged citizens to reject such narratives and focus on the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Gandhi stated, “The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, and do not believe in the Constitution. They envision a completely different India—one that is controlled by a shady, secretive society and run by one man, crushing the voices of Dalits, minorities, backward castes, and tribals.”

He emphasized the Congress party’s role in countering the RSS ideology, asserting that the Congress ideology has been opposing the RSS worldview for centuries.

Congress vs RSS: An Ideological Battle

Rahul Gandhi drew a sharp distinction between the ideologies of the Congress and the RSS. He remarked, “Our ideology, unlike the RSS, is deeply rooted in history and has been challenging their divisive principles for thousands of years. The Congress party is the only force that can stop them, as we are an ideological party with a commitment to equality and justice.”

Gandhi’s statements underline the Congress party’s long-standing opposition to the RSS and its influence on Indian politics. He framed the ongoing political contest as a battle between inclusive governance and a concentrated, authoritarian vision of India.

Political Reactions to Bhagwat’s Comment

Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that the Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony represents “true independence” for India has sparked controversy, with many accusing the RSS of undermining the historical significance of India’s independence in 1947.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, view the statement as part of a larger effort to rewrite India’s historical narrative and align it with a Hindutva agenda. Gandhi’s fiery rebuttal serves as the latest in a series of clashes between the Congress and the RSS-BJP combine over issues of national identity and governance.

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, the political discourse surrounding it is likely to intensify, with both the BJP and opposition parties using the event to solidify their narratives ahead of key elections. For the Congress, this moment serves as a rallying point to reassert its commitment to secularism, constitutional values, and inclusive governance.

