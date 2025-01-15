Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Was Krishna Bhagwan From RSS Ideology?’ Rahul Gandhi Critisizes Mohan Bhagwat

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, strongly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments regarding the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

‘Was Krishna Bhagwan From RSS Ideology?’ Rahul Gandhi Critisizes Mohan Bhagwat

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, strongly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent comments regarding the Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Bhagwat had referred to the event as India’s “true independence,” a statement that has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition.

“Stop Listening to the Nonsense”: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a gathering in Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi labeled Bhagwat’s remarks as an “act of treason.” He urged citizens to reject such narratives and focus on the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Gandhi stated, “The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, and do not believe in the Constitution. They envision a completely different India—one that is controlled by a shady, secretive society and run by one man, crushing the voices of Dalits, minorities, backward castes, and tribals.”

He emphasized the Congress party’s role in countering the RSS ideology, asserting that the Congress ideology has been opposing the RSS worldview for centuries.

Congress vs RSS: An Ideological Battle

Rahul Gandhi drew a sharp distinction between the ideologies of the Congress and the RSS. He remarked, “Our ideology, unlike the RSS, is deeply rooted in history and has been challenging their divisive principles for thousands of years. The Congress party is the only force that can stop them, as we are an ideological party with a commitment to equality and justice.”

Gandhi’s statements underline the Congress party’s long-standing opposition to the RSS and its influence on Indian politics. He framed the ongoing political contest as a battle between inclusive governance and a concentrated, authoritarian vision of India.

Political Reactions to Bhagwat’s Comment

Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that the Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony represents “true independence” for India has sparked controversy, with many accusing the RSS of undermining the historical significance of India’s independence in 1947.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, view the statement as part of a larger effort to rewrite India’s historical narrative and align it with a Hindutva agenda. Gandhi’s fiery rebuttal serves as the latest in a series of clashes between the Congress and the RSS-BJP combine over issues of national identity and governance.

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, the political discourse surrounding it is likely to intensify, with both the BJP and opposition parties using the event to solidify their narratives ahead of key elections. For the Congress, this moment serves as a rallying point to reassert its commitment to secularism, constitutional values, and inclusive governance.

Also Read: Its 77th Indian Army Day Today, Know Its Origin, Significance And History

Filed under

mohan bhagwat Rahul Gandhi rss

Advertisement

Also Read

Hunger, Dehydration Kills Over 100 Miners in South Africa’s Stilfontein Gold Mine After Authorities Cut Off Supplies

Hunger, Dehydration Kills Over 100 Miners in South Africa’s Stilfontein Gold Mine After Authorities Cut...

Kerala HC Slams Boby Chemmanur For Staying In Prison After Getting Bail; Calls It ‘Drama’

Kerala HC Slams Boby Chemmanur For Staying In Prison After Getting Bail; Calls It ‘Drama’

Muhammad Yunus Demands Return Of Stolen Assets Under Sheikh Hasina Government

Muhammad Yunus Demands Return Of Stolen Assets Under Sheikh Hasina Government

Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their Bags, Claims New Report

Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their...

Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting On A 2-Hour Date

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox