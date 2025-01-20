Home
WATCH: Ahead Of Inauguration 2025, Indian Artists Celebrate Donald Trump’s Return To Presidency

Indian artists have joined in showcasing their unique talents and extending their warm wishes for Donald Trump's second term in office.

Ahead of US President-elect Donald J. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States of America, Indian artists have joined in the celebrations, showcasing their unique talents and extending their warm wishes for his second term in office.

In Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a charcoal artist has produced a graphite-charcoal portrait of the president. The artist, who went by the name Zuhaib Khan, created a portrait of the president-elect using graphite and charcoal. Known for his intricate work, Khan stated, “This portrait is my tribute to a leader who has made a global impact. I hope it serves as a gesture of goodwill from India to the United States.”

Jagjot Singh Rubal, a renowned painter from Amritsar, has created a magnificent 7×5 foot hand-painted portrait of President Trump using acrylic paints. The vibrant artwork, a testament to Rubal’s skill and admiration for Trump, is intended as a special gift for the President on his historic day. Rubal expressed his excitement, saying, “This painting symbolizes my hope for stronger India-US ties under President Trump’s leadership.”

Adding to the celebrations, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has created an awe-inspiring 47-foot-long sand sculpture of Donald Trump on Puri Beach. Pattnaik, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the President, said, “This sand art represents a new chapter in US leadership. I believe President Trump’s return will bring positive changes globally.”

Donald Trump is set for his second inauguration as President of the United States on January 20, 2025. The swearing-in ceremony will take place indoors in the Capitol Rotunda at noon ET due to sub-freezing temperatures in Washington. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office, marking Trump’s official start to his second term. The event includes a morning worship service, a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, and several inaugural balls.

Prior to the inauguration, Trump will hold a MAGA rally at Capital One Arena and a candlelight dinner. The inauguration will be funded through private donations, with major contributors including tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Ford. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures around -6°C, with wind chills making it even colder.

The inauguration will be broadcast live on major networks like ABC, NBC, and CNN. On January 21, a National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral will mark the conclusion of the celebrations.

