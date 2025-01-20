Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Is Donald Trump Planning To Take Over TikTok? President-Elect Says, ‘Let US Own 50%’

Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that he plans to issue an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 90 days.

TikTok, the popular Chinese social media app, began restoring services in the U.S. on Sunday, just hours after going offline. The app had suspended operations to comply with a ban imposed by the Biden administration.

However, incoming President Donald Trump announced he would reinstate TikTok’s access upon his return to power on Monday, leading to the app’s swift recovery.

TikTok Expresses Gratitude to Trump

In a statement, TikTok, owned by ByteDance, thanked President-elect Trump for providing “clarity and assurance” to its service providers.
“We are grateful to President Trump for ensuring no penalties for service providers supporting TikTok and allowing over 170 million Americans and 7 million small businesses to continue using the app,” TikTok stated.

The company also emphasized its commitment to working with Trump on a “long-term solution” to maintain its presence in the U.S.

Executive Order to Delay TikTok Ban

Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that he plans to issue an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 90 days.

The order would allow time to negotiate a deal that protects U.S. national security. Trump proposed a 50% ownership position for the United States in a joint venture involving TikTok.

“We will ensure no liability for companies that kept TikTok operational prior to the order,” he clarified.

Rally Remarks: “We Have to Save It”

Speaking at a rally ahead of his inauguration, Trump stated, “Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it.” He highlighted TikTok’s significance to 170 million American users and its role in supporting small businesses.

TikTok’s operations in the U.S. were halted late Saturday as a law banning the app took effect on Sunday. U.S. officials had raised concerns about potential misuse of Americans’ data under ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company.

Trump’s latest decision to save TikTok is a sharp departure from his stance during his first term. In 2020, he sought to ban TikTok due to data privacy concerns. However, his renewed support for the app reflects its impact in helping him engage with young voters during the 2024 elections.

In August 2020, Trump signed an executive order requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok within 90 days. While a deal involving Oracle and Walmart as stakeholders was proposed, it transitioned into a partnership structure rather than a complete divestment.

Trump’s evolving approach to TikTok underscores its growing influence and importance to American users and businesses alike.

