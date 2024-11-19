WATCH: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over THIS Shocking Reason

A rickshaw driver attacked BRS leader’s husband with a hammer in Nizamabad over a land dispute. The assailant claims the victim and his associates occupied his property.

A shocking video surfaced on social media, where rickshaw driver was seen brutally attacking Dandu Chandrasekhar, husband of former Nizamabad Municipality Mayor and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dandu Neethu Kiran, with a hammer. The corporator’s assault on Monday night left Chandrasekhar with severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Land Dispute Behind The Attack

Shaik Rasool, the attacker, later claimed in a self-recorded video that the assault followed a long-standing land dispute. Rasool asserted that Chandrasekhar and his associates were illegally staying on his property and demanding a sum of Rs 2 lakh from him. He claimed his efforts to amicably resolve the issue had fallen on deaf ears, while instead, he received threatening calls from Chandrasekhar’s group.

Watch the video here (Viewers discretion needed):

Warning Disturbing Visuals ⚠️ Telengana: Shaik Rasool, an auto driver, attacked Nizamabad mayor’s husband, a BRS leader with a hammer for allegedly grabbing his land. Accused releases video asking for help from Congress. Police register case! pic.twitter.com/mitkaseQ6O — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 19, 2024

“Chandrasekhar and his followers have been occupying my land for three years. Despite my pleas, they refused to return it and kept threatening me,” Rasool claimed in the video. He further claimed that a man named Gopal, who was said to be an associate of Chandrasekhar, headed the gang that operated in the business of property grabbing.

Rasool’s Explanation For The Attack

Rasool explained that he went to Chandrashekar to amicably settle the matter but was insulted, leading to the violent outburst. “In a fit of rage, I struck him. If I hadn’t defended myself, I feared his men would have killed me,” Rasool added, justifying his actions in the video.

Following the incident, a case was filed against Shaik Rasool, and the police have launched an investigation into the attack. The claims of the alleged land encroachment are also being probed by the authorities. The entire incident has rather raised questions about how disputed this land issue was and whether or not political figures are involved in such land-related issues in the region.

