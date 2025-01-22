Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
WATCH: Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Disturbing Harassment Experience By Indian Men On Train

In the video, Dutch Travel Influencer explains that while she was trying to relax, the man kept looking at her and even observed what she was doing on her phone.

WATCH: Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Disturbing Harassment Experience By Indian Men On Train

A Dutch travel influencer, known by her social media handle ‘@avocadoontheroad,’ recently shared a horrifying incident while traveling by train from New Delhi to Agra. In an Instagram video that has since gone viral, she shared how a young man repeatedly took selfies with her without permission, even secretly recording her, making her feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

The influencer, who was hoping for a peaceful rest on her journey, revealed that despite her polite requests for the man to stop, he continued to invade her personal space. As a result, she decided to turn the tables and record a video of him in an attempt to send a message. In the video, she explains that while she was trying to relax, the man kept looking at her and even observed what she was doing on her phone.

“I got into the train extremely tired, hoping for some rest, but the man sitting next to me was constantly talking to me and taking secret pictures of me. I minded my own business and tried to look from the window, but he was constantly looking at me and even what I am doing at my phone. Very bad vibe and I did not feel comfortable to rest at all,” she shared in the video caption.

Despite the discomfort she felt, the influencer took a positive stance towards her experience, thanking her followers for their support. In an updated caption, she emphasized, “I love India very much and this experience is definitely not gonna stop me exploring this beautiful country. I made many local friends along the way already, and I am grateful for that. So thank you for all the kindness and hospitality you guys in India offer.”

Netizens reacts

The video has garnered widespread attention, receiving over four million views. Netizens have rallied behind the influencer, expressing their sympathy and condemning the man’s behavior. Some users advised her to take further action, such as requesting a seat change from the Train Ticket Examiner (TT) and making a scene if necessary to protect herself.

One commenter wrote, “Hey, I am sorry for this experience. Apparently, this is very common behavior towards foreigners. Next time, please ask the TT to change their seat and do not hesitate to make a scene. Most of the crowd will certainly help you.” Another user expressed, “Sorry you had to go through this. Some people are like him, but not all Indians are like that.”

Though the influencer faced a distressing experience, she has remained resilient and refused to let the incident alter her perception of India. She assured her followers that such incidents would not deter her from continuing her travels. “Love the way you roasted him,” one follower commented in support of her courageous response.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of inappropriate behavior that many tourists, particularly women, face while traveling. It serves as a reminder for individuals to respect personal space and seek to build a more welcoming and considerate environment for travelers.

