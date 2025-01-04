Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Watch: Vande Bharat Train Hits 180 Kmph Speed In Latest Trial, Glass Of Water Shows Stability

The Vande Bharat sleeper train reached an impressive 180 km/h speed in its latest trial, with a glass of water placed on board remaining steady. The high-speed train is set for national services soon and boasts advanced technology and comfort features.

The Vande Bharat train, an elite project of the Indian Railways, has now become a wonder in itself while making headlines everywhere with its unbelievable technological developments. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently posted on social media about a video presenting the potential capacity of the new Vande Bharat sleeper train, which on a test trip reached up to 180 kilometres per hour.

The video, which became viral, demonstrated a glass of water kept within the moving train that did not spill, hence highlighting the comfort and stability this fast mode of transportation offers.

Performance Of Vande Bharat At High Speed

As depicted in the video shared by the Railway Ministry, a nearly full glass of water placed on a flat surface beside a mobile phone inside the Vande Bharat sleeper train stayed perfectly still when the train traveled at near-peak speeds of 180 km/h. It is this ability that gives evidence of the train’s stability and comfort while making travel easier at high velocities for passengers.

Watch the video here:

According to the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat sleeper train has successfully achieved its peak speed of 180 km/h in multiple trials conducted over the past three days on a 40-kilometer stretch in Rajasthan. These trials are part of an ongoing process, with further tests set to continue until the end of the month.

Once the trials are completed, the Vande Bharat sleeper train will be put through evaluation at its top speed by the Railway Safety Commissioner. It will then be issued a certificate of acceptance and put into service by the Indian Railways for general running. That’s when certification becomes important; the train is deemed safe in all aspects with respect to standards and operations.

The Railway Ministry is hopeful of the future prospects of these trains, which are soon to hit the long distances of India. With the trials being successful, commuters can enjoy a world-class travel experience through routes like Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Delhi to Mumbai, and Howrah to Chennai. This service will revolutionize train travel in India, allowing passengers across the nation to avail of a fast, comfortable option for travel.

World-Class Features Of  Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains have been designed with a host of advanced features in order to ensure passenger comfort and convenience. Such trains are provided with automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, and onboard WiFi facilities for a comfortable and hassle-free journey. In addition, such trains are also inspired by aircraft-like features and thus provide passengers with a modern and luxurious traveling experience.

With these innovations, Vande Bharat sleeper trains will indeed be game changers in India when it comes to traveling long distances by train. The trains are going to provide comfort and speed in rail travel, greatly reducing travel times on key routes when compared with traditional trains.

