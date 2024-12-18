Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
WATCH VIDEO- Naked Man Enters Ladies AC Coach In Mumbai Causing Panic, TC Throws Him Out

The event has sparked outrage among women commuters, many of whom are now calling for increased security measures. Several have suggested the need for Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to be deployed

A disturbing incident on the CSMT-Kalyan fast AC local train on Monday caused panic among women passengers when a man was spotted in the women’s compartment, naked.

The incident, which occurred on the 4:11 pm train, was captured in a 32-second video shared by passenger Lata Argade in a commuter group, quickly going viral and raising alarms about passenger safety.

The man was seen standing near the door of the women’s coach as the train approached Ghatkopar station. Distressed women commuters called for help, and fortunately, a ticket checker (TC) in the adjacent coach responded quickly. The TC entered the women’s compartment and managed to remove the man from the train at the next station.

A source close to the incident said that the presence of the ticket checker was fortunate, as he acted swiftly to prevent further distress.

Check the video here:

The event has sparked outrage among women commuters, many of whom are now calling for increased security measures. Several have suggested the need for Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to be deployed on platforms and inside women’s coaches, particularly during non-peak hours.

“This is not the first time we have felt unsafe while traveling. Deploying RPF constables in women’s coaches is crucial,” said one daily commuter.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kurla has filed a case against the unidentified individual under sections 296 of the BNS and 162 of the Railway Act. Investigations are ongoing, and a joint team from the RPF and GRP is reviewing CCTV footage from nearby stations to identify the suspect.

This incident underscores the urgent need for heightened vigilance and improved security measures to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women, on Mumbai’s local trains.

