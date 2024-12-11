Watch Viral CCTV: Panic Unfolds Before BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians, Passengers Seen Jumping To Escape!

Seven people lost their lives and several others were injured after a speeding BEST bus collided with pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla West, Mumbai, on December 9, 2024.

A horrific accident occurred on Monday evening when a speeding BEST bus in Mumbai’s Kurla West collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians, leading to the tragic loss of seven lives and several others being injured. The incident, which took place around 9:36 pm near the bustling Kurla railway station, has left the city in shock.

According to police reports and exclusive CCTV footage obtained by News18, the accident unfolded when the driver of the BEST bus, on route 332, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike at least 30-40 vehicles before it finally crashed into the wall of a residential society. The crash was chaotic, with the bus accelerating uncontrollably and striking pedestrians in its path. The footage reveals panic on board, as some passengers pressed the emergency button while others were seen jumping out of the windows to save themselves.

Upon investigating, the police revealed that the bus driver had not received adequate training to operate the vehicle. The driver, who had previously driven a minibus with manual controls, had joined the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on December 1 and was still adjusting to the automatic bus controls. During questioning, the driver admitted to pressing the accelerator instead of applying the brakes, causing the bus to gain speed rapidly, resulting in the devastating crash.

The driver was taken into custody after the accident, and the police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the tragedy. The lack of proper training and the driver’s inexperience have raised serious concerns about the safety protocols followed by BEST in hiring and training drivers.

