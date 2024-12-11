Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Watch Viral CCTV: Panic Unfolds Before BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians, Passengers Seen Jumping To Escape!

Seven people lost their lives and several others were injured after a speeding BEST bus collided with pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla West, Mumbai, on December 9, 2024.

Watch Viral CCTV: Panic Unfolds Before BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians, Passengers Seen Jumping To Escape!

A horrific accident occurred on Monday evening when a speeding BEST bus in Mumbai’s Kurla West collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians, leading to the tragic loss of seven lives and several others being injured. The incident, which took place around 9:36 pm near the bustling Kurla railway station, has left the city in shock.

According to police reports and exclusive CCTV footage obtained by News18, the accident unfolded when the driver of the BEST bus, on route 332, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike at least 30-40 vehicles before it finally crashed into the wall of a residential society. The crash was chaotic, with the bus accelerating uncontrollably and striking pedestrians in its path. The footage reveals panic on board, as some passengers pressed the emergency button while others were seen jumping out of the windows to save themselves.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

Upon investigating, the police revealed that the bus driver had not received adequate training to operate the vehicle. The driver, who had previously driven a minibus with manual controls, had joined the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on December 1 and was still adjusting to the automatic bus controls. During questioning, the driver admitted to pressing the accelerator instead of applying the brakes, causing the bus to gain speed rapidly, resulting in the devastating crash.

The driver was taken into custody after the accident, and the police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the tragedy. The lack of proper training and the driver’s inexperience have raised serious concerns about the safety protocols followed by BEST in hiring and training drivers.

ALSO READ: Who Is Atul’s Wife? Woman Accused In Shocking Suicide Of Bengaluru Techie – The Full Story

Filed under

BEST bus crash CCTV footage bus crash driver’s lack of training Kurla West tragedy Mumbai bus accident Mumbai traffic accident

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox