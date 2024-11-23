Wayanad By-Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Appears To Secure Victory

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appears set to secure a resounding victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Early trends show her leading by a significant margin, and her advantage only strengthened as counting progressed. Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, gained national attention with Priyanka Gandhi’s debut in parliamentary elections, following her brother Rahul Gandhi’s tenure in the constituency.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat spans seven assembly segments, including Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, as well as Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor across Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. This by-election recorded a voter turnout of 64.72 percent, a noticeable dip compared to the 72.92 percent in 2024 and the 80.33 percent in 2019, when Rahul Gandhi first contested and won the seat.

Priyanka Gandhi faced competition from CPI(M) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas. Sathyan Mokeri, who had previously narrowed the Congress victory margin in 2014, criticized the party for failing to address core issues in Wayanad, accusing it of focusing more on Gandhi family legacy than local concerns. Meanwhile, Navya Haridas, a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councilor and Mahila Morcha leader, accused the Congress of prioritizing dynasty politics over the needs of the constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi has pledged to tackle farmers’ issues and promote tourism in the hill district. Her campaign resonated with voters as she sought to build on her brother’s legacy, who vacated the seat after winning both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in 2024, choosing to retain the latter. Congress leaders aimed to surpass Rahul Gandhi’s 2024 victory margin of 3.6 lakh votes, setting an ambitious target of over 5 lakh for Priyanka.

As per the latest Election Commission data, Priyanka Gandhi’s lead has crossed 2 lakh votes, with CPI(M)’s Sathyan Mokeri securing 1,13,354 votes and BJP’s Navya Haridas garnering over 63,000. Priyanka’s emphatic win is expected to reinforce the Congress’s dominance in Wayanad while marking a significant milestone in her political career.

