Will Zeeshan Siddique Win Vandre East Because Of Sympathy Votes?

Zeeshan, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction last month, shortly after the tragic death of his father, allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique is emerging as the frontrunner in the Vandre East constituency of Mumbai as vote counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections progresses. Zeeshan, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction last month, shortly after the tragic death of his father, allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Zeeshan Siddique, who previously represented Vandre East as a Congress MLA following his 2019 victory, was expelled from the party earlier this year over allegations of cross-voting during legislative council elections. Following his departure, Siddique accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of abandoning him and his father during their time of crisis.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has fielded Varun Sardesai, Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew, as its candidate from Vandre East, setting the stage for a heated contest.

Zeeshan’s decision to align with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction highlights the shifting allegiances in Maharashtra’s volatile political landscape, which has been marked by splits within major parties such as the Shiv Sena and NCP.

The outcome in Vandre East is being closely watched, not just for its high-profile candidates but also for its implications on the broader political equations in the state.

Also Read: Who Will Be BJP’s Face In Maharashtra? BJP Led Mahayuti Crosses 100 Seats