Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Will Zeeshan Siddique Win Vandre East Because Of Sympathy Votes?

Zeeshan, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction last month, shortly after the tragic death of his father, allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Will Zeeshan Siddique Win Vandre East Because Of Sympathy Votes?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique is emerging as the frontrunner in the Vandre East constituency of Mumbai as vote counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections progresses. Zeeshan, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction last month, shortly after the tragic death of his father, allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Zeeshan Siddique, who previously represented Vandre East as a Congress MLA following his 2019 victory, was expelled from the party earlier this year over allegations of cross-voting during legislative council elections. Following his departure, Siddique accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of abandoning him and his father during their time of crisis.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has fielded Varun Sardesai, Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew, as its candidate from Vandre East, setting the stage for a heated contest.

Zeeshan’s decision to align with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction highlights the shifting allegiances in Maharashtra’s volatile political landscape, which has been marked by splits within major parties such as the Shiv Sena and NCP.

The outcome in Vandre East is being closely watched, not just for its high-profile candidates but also for its implications on the broader political equations in the state.

Also Read: Who Will Be BJP’s Face In Maharashtra? BJP Led Mahayuti Crosses 100 Seats

Filed under

Baba Siddique Maharashtra election results Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He Becomes The Next MAHARASHTRA CM?

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He...

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Entertainment

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox