‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor

Late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas posthumously honored with Padma Bhushan, recognizing his contributions to music and philanthropy. His family reflects on the honor and their loss.

The announcement has been met with mixed emotions by his family. His elder daughter, Nayaab Udhas, expressed her feelings: “I was so happy and emotional when I got a call to inform us about dad’s honor. I felt so happy and grateful that the government of India has recognized his contribution towards not just music, but also towards noble causes such as helping people work towards the cure of thalassemia and cancer. Dad took ghazal to the world and made it relatable. I wish he was around to celebrate with us. We miss him so much more today.”

Reflecting on the significance of the date, Nayaab noted that January 26 marks 11 months since the death of the veteran. She recalled, “My mom, Rewa (my younger sister), and I cried so much, thinking how happy dad would have been if he were around. We have still not been able to come to terms with the fact that he’s not with us anymore. He would always wonder if he’d ever get the Padma Bhushan and we would tell him that it would happen for sure. All I need to say to my dad is: ‘You did it.'”

Padma Awards 2025

The Padma Awards 2025 were announced on the eve of Republic Day, with several notable recipients being honored for their contributions in various fields:

Singer Sharda Sinha was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Singer Arijit Singh, musician Ricky Kej, director Shekhar Kapur, and actor Ajith Kumar received the Padma awards.

These prestigious awards recognize excellence in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The awards are traditionally announced on the eve of Republic Day each year.

Pankaj Udhas‘ legacy as a ghazal maestro is celebrated not only for his musical talent but also for his philanthropic efforts. He played a significant role in raising awareness and funds for causes such as thalassemia and cancer. His ability to take ghazal to a global audience and make it relatable has left an indelible mark on the world of music.

As his family navigates the bittersweet emotions of his posthumous recognition, they continue to honor his memory and contributions. The Padma Bhushan serves as a testament to his enduring influence and the impact he had on countless lives.

