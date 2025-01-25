Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor

Late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas posthumously honored with Padma Bhushan, recognizing his contributions to music and philanthropy. His family reflects on the honor and their loss.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor


Late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas, who was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2006, has been posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The announcement has been met with mixed emotions by his family. His elder daughter, Nayaab Udhas, expressed her feelings: “I was so happy and emotional when I got a call to inform us about dad’s honor. I felt so happy and grateful that the government of India has recognized his contribution towards not just music, but also towards noble causes such as helping people work towards the cure of thalassemia and cancer. Dad took ghazal to the world and made it relatable. I wish he was around to celebrate with us. We miss him so much more today.”

Reflecting on the significance of the date, Nayaab noted that January 26 marks 11 months since the death of the veteran. She recalled, “My mom, Rewa (my younger sister), and I cried so much, thinking how happy dad would have been if he were around. We have still not been able to come to terms with the fact that he’s not with us anymore. He would always wonder if he’d ever get the Padma Bhushan and we would tell him that it would happen for sure. All I need to say to my dad is: ‘You did it.'”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Padma Awards 2025

The Padma Awards 2025 were announced on the eve of Republic Day, with several notable recipients being honored for their contributions in various fields:

  • Singer Sharda Sinha was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
  • Singer Arijit Singh, musician Ricky Kej, director Shekhar Kapur, and actor Ajith Kumar received the Padma awards.

These prestigious awards recognize excellence in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The awards are traditionally announced on the eve of Republic Day each year.

Pankaj Udhas‘ legacy as a ghazal maestro is celebrated not only for his musical talent but also for his philanthropic efforts. He played a significant role in raising awareness and funds for causes such as thalassemia and cancer. His ability to take ghazal to a global audience and make it relatable has left an indelible mark on the world of music.

As his family navigates the bittersweet emotions of his posthumous recognition, they continue to honor his memory and contributions. The Padma Bhushan serves as a testament to his enduring influence and the impact he had on countless lives.

ALSO READ: Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

Filed under

76th Republic Day Padma Awards Pankaj Udhas

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

M23 Forces Clash With South African Peacekeepers, Resulting In Nine Deaths In DR Congo

M23 Forces Clash With South African Peacekeepers, Resulting In Nine Deaths In DR Congo

Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

Entertainment

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox