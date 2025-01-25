Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

Unsung heroes, including a 100-year-old freedom fighter, a Dhak player breaking gender barriers, and a women's empowerment advocate, honored with Padma Shri on Republic Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree


The central government has announced the Padma Awards 2025, recognizing numerous unknown personalities who have made significant contributions to various fields. Among the awardees are a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, a Dhak player from West Bengal who trained 150 women in a male-dominated field, and one of India’s first woman puppeteers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Libia Lobo Sardesai: Libia Lobo Sardesai, a centenarian from Goa, played a pivotal role in the state’s freedom movement. In 1955, she established the underground radio station ‘Voz da Liberdade’ (Voice of Freedom) in a forested area to unite the people against Portuguese rule. Her unwavering dedication to the cause of freedom and her innovative approach have earned her the Padma Shri award. Her legacy as a freedom fighter continues to inspire future generations.

Gokul Chandra Dey: Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal, has been recognized for his efforts in breaking gender stereotypes by training 150 women in the traditionally male-dominated field of Dhak playing. Dey also innovated by creating a lighter Dhak type instrument, which weighs 1.5 kg less than the conventional version. He has represented India on various international platforms and performed with renowned artists such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain. His contributions to music and gender equality have been honored with the Padma Shri.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sally Holkar: Sally Holkar, an 82-year-old advocate for women’s empowerment, has played a crucial role in reviving the once-dying Maheshwari craft. She founded a Handloom school in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, to provide training in traditional weaving techniques. Inspired by the legacy of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, American-born Sally dedicated five decades of her life to revitalizing the 300-year-old weaving tradition. Her tireless efforts in promoting traditional arts and empowering women have earned her the Padma Shri award.

The Padma Awards 2025 highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact on society. These awards recognize excellence in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The recognition of these unsung heroes underscores the importance of acknowledging those who have worked tirelessly to make a difference.

The stories of these extraordinary individuals serve as an inspiration to many. Libia Lobo Sardesai’s dedication to the freedom movement, Gokul Chandra Dey’s efforts to break gender barriers in music, and Sally Holkar’s commitment to women’s empowerment and traditional arts exemplify the spirit of selflessness and perseverance. Their recognition with the Padma Shri not only honors their achievements but also brings attention to their remarkable contributions to society.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, the acknowledgment of these unsung heroes highlights the importance of honoring those who have made a positive impact on the nation and the world. Their legacies will continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence and contribute positively to society.

ALSO READ: Meet Hariman Sharma, Himachal’s ‘Apple Emperor’ To Be Honored With Padma Shri

Filed under

76th Republic Day Libya Lobo Sardesai Padma Awards 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

M23 Forces Clash With South African Peacekeepers, Resulting In Nine Deaths In DR Congo

M23 Forces Clash With South African Peacekeepers, Resulting In Nine Deaths In DR Congo

‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor

‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor

Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

Entertainment

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox