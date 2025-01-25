Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

The central government has announced the Padma Awards 2025, recognizing numerous unknown personalities who have made significant contributions to various fields. Among the awardees are a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, a Dhak player from West Bengal who trained 150 women in a male-dominated field, and one of India’s first woman puppeteers.

Libia Lobo Sardesai: Libia Lobo Sardesai, a centenarian from Goa, played a pivotal role in the state’s freedom movement. In 1955, she established the underground radio station ‘Voz da Liberdade’ (Voice of Freedom) in a forested area to unite the people against Portuguese rule. Her unwavering dedication to the cause of freedom and her innovative approach have earned her the Padma Shri award. Her legacy as a freedom fighter continues to inspire future generations.

Gokul Chandra Dey: Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal, has been recognized for his efforts in breaking gender stereotypes by training 150 women in the traditionally male-dominated field of Dhak playing. Dey also innovated by creating a lighter Dhak type instrument, which weighs 1.5 kg less than the conventional version. He has represented India on various international platforms and performed with renowned artists such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain. His contributions to music and gender equality have been honored with the Padma Shri.

Sally Holkar: Sally Holkar, an 82-year-old advocate for women’s empowerment, has played a crucial role in reviving the once-dying Maheshwari craft. She founded a Handloom school in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, to provide training in traditional weaving techniques. Inspired by the legacy of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, American-born Sally dedicated five decades of her life to revitalizing the 300-year-old weaving tradition. Her tireless efforts in promoting traditional arts and empowering women have earned her the Padma Shri award.

The Padma Awards 2025 highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact on society. These awards recognize excellence in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The recognition of these unsung heroes underscores the importance of acknowledging those who have worked tirelessly to make a difference.

The stories of these extraordinary individuals serve as an inspiration to many. Libia Lobo Sardesai’s dedication to the freedom movement, Gokul Chandra Dey’s efforts to break gender barriers in music, and Sally Holkar’s commitment to women’s empowerment and traditional arts exemplify the spirit of selflessness and perseverance. Their recognition with the Padma Shri not only honors their achievements but also brings attention to their remarkable contributions to society.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, the acknowledgment of these unsung heroes highlights the importance of honoring those who have made a positive impact on the nation and the world. Their legacies will continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence and contribute positively to society.

