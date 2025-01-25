Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Padma Awards 2025: Find Full List Of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan And Padma Shri Awardees This Year

The Government of India announced the recipients of the highly esteemed Padma Awards on Saturday. These awards, considered among the country’s highest civilian honors, are presented annually to celebrate excellence in various fields of activity.

Padma Awards 2025: Find Full List Of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan And Padma Shri Awardees This Year

The Government of India announced the recipients of the highly esteemed Padma Awards on Saturday ahead of Republic Day.


The Government of India announced the recipients of the highly esteemed Padma Awards on Saturday. These awards, considered among the country’s highest civilian honors, are presented annually to celebrate excellence in various fields of activity. The announcement came on the eve of Republic Day, maintaining a long-standing tradition.

Categories of the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are divided into three categories, each signifying a different level of achievement:

  1. Padma Vibhushan: Recognizing exceptional and distinguished service.
  2. Padma Bhushan: Awarded for distinguished service of a higher order.
  3. Padma Shri: Honoring distinguished service in a particular field.

These awards aim to acknowledge contributions across diverse disciplines, from arts and literature to science, sports, and public service.

Selection Process and Ceremony Details of Padma Awards

The recipients are chosen based on recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is formed each year under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The awards are formally conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial event held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically organized in March or April.

This Year’s Honorees

For 2025, a total of 139 Padma Awards have been announced, including:

  • 7 Padma Vibhushan
  • 19 Padma Bhushan
  • 113 Padma Shri

Padma Vibhushan Recipients

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded to individuals whose contributions have had a monumental impact. The 2025 recipients are:

  • Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy
  • Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar
  • Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia
  • Lakshminarayana Subramaniam
  • MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous)
  • Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous)
  • Sharda Sinha (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan Recipients

The Padma Bhushan honors individuals for significant achievements in their respective fields. This year’s honorees include:

  • A Surya Prakash
  • Anant Nag
  • Bibek Debroy (Posthumous)
  • Jatin Goswami
  • Jose Chacko Periappuram
  • Kailash Nath Dikshit
  • Manohar Joshi (Posthumous)
  • Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti
  • Nandamuri Balakrishna
  • PR Sreejesh
  • Pankaj Patel
  • Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous)
  • Rambahadur Rai
  • Sadhvi Ritambhara
  • S Ajith Kumar
  • Shekhar Kapur
  • Shobana Chandrakumar
  • Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous)
  • Vinod Dham

Padma Shri Recipients

The Padma Shri recognizes contributions in diverse areas, often honoring grassroots achievers and emerging talents. Among the 113 recipients this year are notable names like:

  • Arijit Singh (Music)
  • Arunoday Saha (Education)
  • Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine)
  • Barry Godfray John (Theatre Arts)
  • Farooq Ahmad Mir (Social Work)
  • Mamata Shankar (Performing Arts)
  • R Ashwin (Sports)

This list also features many posthumous awards and international honorees, reflecting India’s commitment to recognizing contributions beyond its borders.

A Legacy of Celebrating Excellence

The Padma Awards continue to be a symbol of national pride, celebrating not only famous personalities but also unsung heroes who have made significant contributions in their respective domains. Each recipient represents the values of service, excellence, and dedication to the greater good.

The complete list of awardees reflects the rich diversity of talent and commitment in India and among Indians abroad, making this recognition a source of inspiration for generations to come.

