Sunday, January 26, 2025
Meet Hariman Sharma, Himachal’s ‘Apple Emperor’ To Be Honored With Padma Shri

Hariman Sharma, Himachal's 'apple emperor,' received the Padma Shri for cultivating apples in hot regions, revolutionizing apple production and inspiring farmers.

Meet Hariman Sharma, Himachal’s ‘Apple Emperor’ To Be Honored With Padma Shri


There was a time when it was believed that apples could only thrive in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh. However, Hariman Sharma, a resident of Galasin village in the Ghumarvi subdivision of Bilaspur district, has shattered this notion.

Hariman Sharma has been nominated for the Padma Shri award on Republic Day for his groundbreaking achievement in apple cultivation. By growing apples in hot regions, he has not only strengthened his financial position but also brought sweetness to neighboring states. Hariman developed the apple variety ‘HRMN-99,’ which grows in less cold areas, making it possible to cultivate apples at heights of just 1800 feet above sea level. This innovation has transformed the history of apple production. While traditional apples are ready for harvest from July to September, Hariman’s variety is ready by June.

To date, 1.4 million plants of this species, prepared by Hariman, have been planted by 100,000 gardeners across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia, and Germany. Additionally, more than 190,000 plants have been distributed to over 6,000 people. Beyond apples, Hariman also grows mango, kiwi, and pomegranate trees in his orchard.

On July 7, 2007, Hariman reached the secretariat in Shimla with 10 kg of apples and 5 kg of mangoes to meet the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He demonstrated that he had grown these fruits in Bilaspur, an area with temperatures reaching 40-45 degrees Celsius. Following this, the Chief Minister held a meeting and inspected Hariman’s garden in Paniyala. On August 15, 2008, Hariman was honored with the Preranasrot Samman, marking the first of many accolades. To date, he has received 15 national awards, 10 state-level awards, and five other recognitions.

Who is Hariman Sharma?

Hariman Sharma was born on April 4, 1956, in Galasin village, post office Dabhla, tehsil Ghumarvi, district Bilaspur. Tragically, his mother passed away when he was just three days old. He was then adopted by Ridku Ram of village Paniyala, post office Kothi, tehsil Ghumarvi. Hariman completed his education up to the tenth grade.

Hariman expressed immense joy upon learning about his Padma Shri nomination. He views the award as an encouragement to continue his innovative work. Alongside his success with apples, Hariman is now focusing on cultivating avocados. Recognizing the high market value of this fruit, he aims to increase its availability, making it accessible to more people and providing another strong source of income for gardeners.

Hariman Sharma’s contributions to agriculture have revolutionized apple cultivation in India. By breaking the barriers of traditional apple-growing regions, he has demonstrated that innovation and perseverance can lead to remarkable achievements. His work not only enhances his own financial stability but also benefits countless other farmers and gardeners. The recognition of his efforts with the Padma Shri award serves as a testament to his dedication and vision for a better agricultural future.

