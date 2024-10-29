Weather Today: IMD Issues Diwali Rain Alert for Coastal Regions; Detailed Forecast for October 29 – November 3

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for rain across several coastal states from October 31 to November 1.

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali from October 29 to November 3, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for rain across several coastal states from October 31 to November 1. The weather warnings, which coincide with the festive season, forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, while regions like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to enjoy clear skies.

Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Areas at Risk

According to IMD forecasts, Andhra Pradesh’s coastal areas could see heavy to very heavy rainfall between October 31 and November 1. Additionally, light to moderate rains, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are anticipated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and southern Karnataka. The cause of this weather pattern is attributed to the remnants of the upper-air cyclone “Dana,” which recently impacted Odisha and Andhra Pradesh’s coasts.

Rainfall Outlook for Southern India

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal: These regions are expected to experience intermittent rain from October 31 to November 3.

These regions are expected to experience intermittent rain from October 31 to November 3. Karnataka: Light to moderate showers are predicted in coastal Karnataka on October 29, while interior Karnataka is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning from October 29 to November 2.

Light to moderate showers are predicted in coastal Karnataka on October 29, while interior Karnataka is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning from October 29 to November 2. Kerala and Lakshadweep: Scattered rainfall is forecast from October 29 to November 3, with heavy rain expected between November 1 and November 3.

This widespread precipitation could influence Diwali celebrations in these areas, so residents and travelers are advised to monitor local weather updates and take necessary precautions.

East and North India’s Weather Forecast

In eastern India, West Bengal and Sikkim can expect light to moderate rain on October 30 and 31, while Odisha may see isolated light rain on October 29. In northern regions, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could also experience light to moderate rain on October 29.

Kolkata: IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky with potential thunderstorms and lightning during this period, contributing to a slightly cooler festive season in the city.

Changing Weather Patterns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The influence of Cyclone Dana has extended to northern states, impacting weather patterns and cooling temperatures in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. With daytime temperatures slightly reduced and morning and evening temperatures dropping, the IMD anticipates a continued decline in temperature through the Diwali period, likely marking the start of colder November days. This seasonal cooling effect could result in an early arrival of colder winter days in these states.

Nationwide Showers and Potential Snowfall

In addition to IMD’s forecasts, Skymet Weather predicts light to moderate rains in various regions:

Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand: Light to moderate showers are expected over the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate showers are expected over the next 24 hours. Southern and Eastern Regions: Areas in South Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also experience rain during the next 24 hours, with possible rain extending to East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, South Konkan, and Goa.

Areas in South Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also experience rain during the next 24 hours, with possible rain extending to East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, South Konkan, and Goa. Northwestern States: Light rainfall is forecasted for Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Additionally, Gilgit-Baltistan’s higher elevations could witness early-season light snowfall, a sight anticipated by winter enthusiasts.

Air Quality Update for Delhi NCR

As temperatures dip, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi and the National Capital Region is expected to remain in the “poor to very poor” range. Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, particularly those sensitive to air pollution, and stay updated on health advisories related to air quality during the Diwali period.

Precautions for the Diwali Festive Season

With a rainy Diwali anticipated in many southern coastal areas and cooling temperatures in the north, residents and travelers should stay informed about regional weather alerts. The IMD’s forecast emphasizes preparedness, urging people to plan celebrations and outdoor activities while keeping in mind the safety recommendations due to expected rains and temperature changes.