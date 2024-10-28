In preparation for the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the addition of 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In preparation for the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the addition of 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday. This initiative aims to enhance commuter convenience and alleviate congestion during one of the busiest times of the year.

As the festival approaches, many residents of Delhi will be out shopping, visiting family, and enjoying the festive atmosphere. To accommodate the increased demand for public transport, the DMRC is taking proactive measures to ensure that passengers can travel smoothly and efficiently.

The DMRC has advised commuters to take advantage of the metro services during this festive season to avoid the heavy traffic and pollution that often accompany such celebrations. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the organization emphasized the benefits of using the metro: “Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters.”

Typically, the Delhi Metro operates approximately 4,000 trips daily. By adding these extra journeys, the DMRC aims to provide greater accessibility for those heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city.

Using the metro not only helps individuals dodge traffic jams but also contributes to reducing air pollution, which is particularly important during the Diwali season when firecrackers and festivities can lead to heightened smog levels. The DMRC encourages everyone to consider public transportation as a sustainable option for their travel needs during this bustling time.

In its message, the DMRC stated, “Let’s make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride.” This call to action reflects the organization’s commitment to promoting public transport as a viable alternative to personal vehicles, especially during peak periods.

With the additional trips scheduled, commuters can expect a more efficient and enjoyable travel experience over the Diwali holiday. As residents of Delhi prepare for the celebrations, the DMRC’s efforts are set to play a significant role in making the festivities smoother and more accessible for all.

