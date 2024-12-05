What Did Amruta Fadnavis Reveal About Devendra Fadnavis’ Role As Maharashtra CM?

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra CM, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as deputies. Amrita Fadnavis lauded the 'Ladki Behen' scheme for empowering women. The swearing-in follows two weeks of negotiations after the November 23 election results.

Before the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister, his wife, Amrita Fadnavis, showered praise on the ‘Ladki Behen’ scheme of Mahayuti Alliance. She referred to it as “a great project” which ensured a good bonding between women voters and Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti Alliance.

The oath-taking ceremony will witnessed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as deputy chief ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace this high-profile event that marks the birth of the new government of Maharashtra.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

#WATCH | Mumbai | Ahead of oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis says,” Ladki Behen has been a great project under which the women got associated with Devendra ji and the Mahayuti…” pic.twitter.com/k6aisw35xN — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Eknath Shinde, earlier the Chief Minister under that Mahayuti coalition, supposedly was not keen on demoting himself to deputy CM. He, however, had not much choice as the situation developed after two weeks of hectic parleys that culminated with the declaration of results of the state assembly election on November 23.

The Mahayuti Alliance, which won the state elections, settled on a power-sharing arrangement after detailed negotiations that revealed the complexity of coalition politics. As leadership is taken over by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Devendra Fadnavis has been inducted as Chief Minister in Maharashtra, marking a fresh beginning for governance under the auspices of the alliance.

ALSO READ: India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement