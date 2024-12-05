Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India and China held diplomatic talks that reviewed the border situation after the latest disengagement in Ladakh. Officials stressed that key lessons from 2020 focused on peace, effective border management, and preparations for the next Special Representatives meeting.

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India and China held diplomatic talks on Thursday, marking a significant step toward addressing ongoing border concerns. The talks followed a month after both countries’ armies completed disengagement operations in Depsang and Demchok, situated in eastern Ladakh.

The 32nd Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) saw both sides being represented by senior officials. The Indian side was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese side was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions revolved around the execution of the latest disengagement agreements. A press release by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the issues arising from the 2020 border standoff were discussed in a positive light. The two delegations also prepared for the next meeting of Special Representatives, as per the decisions taken by their leaders in Kazan on October 23, 2024.

Peaceful Border Management

Both sides reflected on the events of 2020, underscoring the lessons learned and the steps taken to ensure that such occurrences do not recur in the future. “Both sides underlined the importance of regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military levels through established mechanisms,” the MEA said.

In fact, the talk emphasized that a proper border control mechanism along with peace and stability at LAC were necessary. They aimed at enforcing the bilateral agreement and protocol concluded between the two governments a few years back.

Diplomatic Relations Becoming Stronger

Besides these WMCC discussions, during the visit, Hong Liang, the leader of the Chinese delegation, met with India’s Foreign Secretary. The engagement demonstrates a mutual commitment to creating dialogue and making the border regions contested to be peaceful.

These kinds of diplomatic engagements are going to be the turning point for both countries so that they can mend their relations and keep regional stability. Thus, these efforts will determine the trend for subsequent talks and cooperation between the neighbors.

ALSO READ | PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

Filed under

Disengagement India-China Disengagement Ladakh national news

Advertisement

Also Read

What Is Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival? Discover The Epic ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ That Left Everyone Awestruck

What Is Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival? Discover The Epic ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ That Left Everyone Awestruck

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

‘There’ll Be Stable Govt For Next 5 Years, No More Shockers’, Says Fadnavis In First Address As CM

‘There’ll Be Stable Govt For Next 5 Years, No More Shockers’, Says Fadnavis In First...

Joe Burns Takes Over As Italy’s Cricket Captain, Eyeing 2026 T20 World Cup Glory

Joe Burns Takes Over As Italy’s Cricket Captain, Eyeing 2026 T20 World Cup Glory

CAQM Has Decided To Revoke Stage-IV And Stage-III Of Grap In The Entire NCR

CAQM Has Decided To Revoke Stage-IV And Stage-III Of Grap In The Entire NCR

Entertainment

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox