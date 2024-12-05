India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India and China held diplomatic talks that reviewed the border situation after the latest disengagement in Ladakh. Officials stressed that key lessons from 2020 focused on peace, effective border management, and preparations for the next Special Representatives meeting.

India and China held diplomatic talks on Thursday, marking a significant step toward addressing ongoing border concerns. The talks followed a month after both countries’ armies completed disengagement operations in Depsang and Demchok, situated in eastern Ladakh.

The 32nd Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) saw both sides being represented by senior officials. The Indian side was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese side was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions revolved around the execution of the latest disengagement agreements. A press release by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the issues arising from the 2020 border standoff were discussed in a positive light. The two delegations also prepared for the next meeting of Special Representatives, as per the decisions taken by their leaders in Kazan on October 23, 2024.

Peaceful Border Management

Both sides reflected on the events of 2020, underscoring the lessons learned and the steps taken to ensure that such occurrences do not recur in the future. “Both sides underlined the importance of regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military levels through established mechanisms,” the MEA said.

In fact, the talk emphasized that a proper border control mechanism along with peace and stability at LAC were necessary. They aimed at enforcing the bilateral agreement and protocol concluded between the two governments a few years back.

Diplomatic Relations Becoming Stronger

Besides these WMCC discussions, during the visit, Hong Liang, the leader of the Chinese delegation, met with India’s Foreign Secretary. The engagement demonstrates a mutual commitment to creating dialogue and making the border regions contested to be peaceful.

These kinds of diplomatic engagements are going to be the turning point for both countries so that they can mend their relations and keep regional stability. Thus, these efforts will determine the trend for subsequent talks and cooperation between the neighbors.

