‘What Is Defamation?’: IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti Summoned For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary

An Ajmer court has taken cognizance of a criminal complaint against Drishti IAS founder Dr. Vikas Divyakirti for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the judiciary and judges in a viral online video.

The court presided over by Manmohan Chandel Tuesday charged Divyakirti under multiple subsections of Section 356 of the BNS Act 2023, saying comments made by Divyakirti did not fall within the ambit of constitutionally protected criticism or academic freedom but amounted to a scandalous and intentional attack on the dignity and authority of the judicial system.

Divyakirti has been directed to appear in person before the court on July 22.

IAS Coach Summoned By Rajasthan Coart For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary

The complaint was filed by advocate Kamlesh Mandoliya, who pointed to the viral video titled ‘IAS vs Judge: Who is More Powerful, where he allegedly made inappropriate comments about the process of becoming a high court or a Supreme Court judge. According to the complaint, Divyakirti allegedly stated, “A District Judge is not a big deal… he eats alone… To become a High Court Judge, one has to lobby… distribute sweets, and still the file may not move.”

As per a Live Law report, the court observed, “Prima facie, the offence under Section 353(2) and Sections 356(2) and 356(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 66A(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, appears to be made out against the accused. Hence, cognizance is hereby taken of the offences under the aforementioned sections.”

What is Defamation?

Under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the defamation was defined. After the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force, the term falls under the ambit of Section 356.

The new section defines Defamation as “Whoever, by words either spoken or intended to be read, or by signs or by visible representations, makes or publishes in any manner, any imputation concerning any person intending to harm, or knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm, the reputation of such person, is said, except in the cases hereinafter excepted, to defame that person.”

The person convicted for defamation can be awarded a punishment of up to two years or fine, or both. However the offence under the section is non-cogzinable and bailable.

