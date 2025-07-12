‘What Is Defamation?’: IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti Summoned For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary

An Ajmer court has taken cognizance of a criminal complaint against Drishti IAS founder Dr. Vikas Divyakirti for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the judiciary and judges in a viral online video.
IAS Coach Summoned By Rajasthan Coart For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary
The complaint was filed by advocate Kamlesh Mandoliya, who pointed to the viral video titled ‘IAS vs Judge: Who is More Powerful, where he allegedly made inappropriate comments about the process of becoming a high court or a Supreme Court judge. According to the complaint, Divyakirti allegedly stated, “A District Judge is not a big deal… he eats alone… To become a High Court Judge, one has to lobby… distribute sweets, and still the file may not move.”
What is Defamation?
Under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the defamation was defined. After the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force, the term falls under the ambit of Section 356.
ALSO READ: Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged