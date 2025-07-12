LIVE TV
Home > India > Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged

Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged

Deepak Yadav (accused in Radhika Yadav murder case)'s brother Vijay Yadav told The Indian Express that he has brother has asked the police to write the FIR in such a way that he should be hanged.

Radhika Yadav (Photo credit- X)

The murder of state level tennis player Radhika Yadav (25) allegedly be her father Deepak Yadav (54) has sent shockwaves across India. Radhika’s father allegedly killed her by shooting in the waist. Now, in another development to the story, Deepak’s brother Vijay Yadav told The Indian Express that his brother repents the murder of his daughter and wants to be hanged. Vijay told The Indian Express on July 12, 2025 that his brother said he has committed kanya vadh (female slaughter). “Whatever happened was wrong. In fact, when I was with him at the station, he told the police, ‘Write my statement and the FIR in such a way that I get hanged’.

Why Radhika Yadav’s Father Shot Her Dead?

According to police, initial questioning of the accused revealed that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which Deepak disapproved of. The police said that a dispute over this issue led Deepak to allegedly shoot his daughter three times, resulting in her death. A police spokesperson said that Radhika’s father had asked her several times to stop running the academy. 

Radhika didn’t run a formal academy

An investigating officer quoted by the PTI has said that Radhika didn’t run a formal academy. The officer said that she used to train the aspirants by booking the tennis courts at different places. According to the officer, Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions but she refused. The IO said that this became the main tussle between the father and the daughter. 

More about Radhika Yadav

Born on March 23, 2000, Radhika, was a rising tennis player hailing from Haryana. Radhika had competed in many national and international tournaments. She achieved a career-best ranking of 75 in Girls Under-18, 53 in Women’s Doubles, and 35 in Women’s Singles according to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) records.

