India’s last census, the 15th, took place in 2011 and was conducted in two primary phases: house listing and population enumeration. The house listing phase started on April 1, 2010, and involved collecting information about all buildings.

Sources indicate that the government plans to commence the next population census in 2025, following a four-year delay. This comprehensive survey is expected to start in 2025 and may continue into 2026. After the census is completed, the delimitation process for Lok Sabha constituencies will begin, with an anticipated finish around 2028.

This announcement arrives amidst demands from opposition parties for a caste-based census. However, the government has yet to reach a decision on this matter and has not provided detailed information about the upcoming census procedures.

When Was The First Complete Census Conducted In India?

During this phase, data was also gathered for the National Population Register (NPR), which is intended to facilitate the issuance of a unique 12-digit identification number to all registered Indian residents through the Unique Identification Authority of India.

India’s first census took place in 1872 under British Viceroy Lord Mayo. However, this census was non-synchronous, meaning it was conducted at different times across various regions of the country. The first fully synchronized census, carried out uniformly across all areas, was held in 1881.

Since 1881, India has conducted a census every ten years without interruption. The most recent census occurred in 2011, while the 2021 census was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Census serves as an extensive resource for demographic, social, and economic information on the country. It holds significant historical importance due to the continuous series of decadal censuses conducted since 1881.