Who Is Chandra Mohan Rai? The Powerhouse Behind Bihar’s BJP And Ramnagar’s Winning Streak

Bihar’s well-known BJP member, Chandra Mohan Rai boasts a political lifetime of electoral victory peppered with considerable victories and cabinet positions. His tenacity as a politician and the trust he gained among the voters are witnessed through his victory in the Ramnagar (AC Number 3) constituency.

Educational Background and Distinguished Political Career

Chandra Mohan Rai’s educational life came to an end with a Post Graduate degree, an M.A. from Patna University. This amount of education would have provided him with a good understanding of the workings of society and policy and equipped him to be a good public servant.

His political career is long and illustrious, the first election of his being all the way back in 1967 when he contested on a Jan Sangh ticket. Then he entered the BJP and won convincingly in the Ramnagar seat in 1990. Chandra Mohan Rai’s political standing rose further, and he was made a cabinet minister in the first and second NDA ministries in Bihar under Nitish Kumar.

His offices were Minister of Health & Family Welfare between November 2005 and April 2008, and Minister of Public Health Engineering Department between November 2010 and June 2013. He was a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, even after Ramnagar constituency was reserved in 2010, when he got elected from Chanpatia. He is reported to have retired from active politics in 2015.

Electoral Performance and Ramnagar Victory

In the particular contest election (presumably the 2005 Bihar Assembly elections, since the Ramnagar constituency was made a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency in 2010), Chandra Mohan Rai rode to power in Ramnagar (AC Number 3). 39,147 votes represented 37.442% of the vote count, and he was “won.”

His assets, as of 2005, amounted to Rs. 30,43,754 with liabilities of Rs. 26,188 and no criminal cases pending against him. This mandate of people in the favor of Ramnagar leader gave him a clear sign that he has a well-established relationship with the constituency as well as the rapport he had with their aspirations and dreams.

His consistent performance and prolonged connection with the BJP have made him a highly respectable leader of the party and in politics of the state.

