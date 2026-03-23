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Home > India News > Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

Two Indians noted rally driver Hari Singh and former Naval officer and Arjuna Award-winning yachtsman Commander Ramachandra, remain missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives.

Hari Singh missing in Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania. Photo: X
Hari Singh missing in Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 23, 2026 13:56:08 IST

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Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

Raymond Group chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singh sustained minor injuries after a tourist speedboat capsized in the Maldives on early Friday. Two Indian nationals, including rally driver Hari Singh, are feared missing and search operations are currently underway. 

Gautam Singhania was among the seven people on board when the vessel overturned near V Felidhoo. He was rescued and later brought back to Mumbai, where he is recovering, his spokesperson confirmed on Friday. 

Tow Indian Missing After  Gautam Singhania Maldives Speedboat Accident

Two Indians noted rally driver Hari Singh and former Naval officer and Arjuna Award-winning yachtsman Commander Ramachandra, remain missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives. Ramachandran was captaining the yacht TT Ashena, linked to Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group.

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A total of seven people, five Indians, one Russian, and one British national, were on board the speedboat when it capsized near Felihoo Island in the Vaau Atoll on Thursday. 

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) launched a search operation for the two missing individuals after receiving a distress call at 12:40 am on Friday. The accident occurred around two nautical miles from Keyodhoo Island, and Gautam Singhania along with four others, were rescued promptly. 

The MNDF said in a statement, “Immediately upon receiving the distress report, MNDF mobilised assets for a coordinated response. The operation is being carried out by MNDF Malé Area Command, Coast Guard Second Squadron, and Air Corps, involving a multi-dimensional search effort by sea and air, with additional support from MNDF Coast Guard divers.” 

“To date, search operations have covered a maritime area of approximately 3,450 square nautical miles for surface search efforts. In addition, divers have conducted specialised underwater search operations covering approximately 7,000 square meters.”

Who Is Hari Singh? 

Hari Singh was a renowned Indian rally driver, popularly known as the “Flying Sikh” and the “Gypsy King.” he rose to prominence in the 1990s, dominating the racing circuit with five Indian National Rally Championship titles. He later transitioned into mentoring, serving as Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport. 

Beyond his racing career, Hari Singh was a chief instructor at Mercedes-Benz India, played a significant role in Mahindra Adventure, and guided several young talents in the sport.

The motorsport community in India has come out with messages of support for Singh and his family on social media. A number of Indian motorsport athletes have also shared condolence messages for Singh, a five-time national rally champion. It should be noted that neither of the two has been officially declared dead by the Maldivian authorities yet. 

Who Is Ramachandaran?

Commander Ramachandaran was awarded the Arjuna Award for yachting in 2001 by then President APJ Abdul Kalam. In 2002, Ramachandaran along with Aashim Mongia, won a bronze medal in sailing at the Asian Games. He won a silver medal in the 2006 edition in Doha.

Speedboat Seized, Gautam Singhania Shifted to India

The speedboat has been impounded by Maldivian authorities following the accident. Gautam Singhania sustained injuries to his face and hands and has returned to Mumbai for treatment. 

While two individuals remain hospitalised in the Maldives, others have been shifted to India. Manik Bhimsen Bharadwaj is reported to be the second Indian transferred for medical care after suffering serious injuries in the incident.

Also Read: Crude Oil Price Surge: Brent Jumps 60% to $112 in 30 Days Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict; India Imports Crash, LNG Supply Hit 

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Tags: breaking news Maldives accidentGautam Singhania Maldives accidentHari Singh rally driver missinghome-hero-pos-5Indian nationals missing MaldivesMahesh Ramachandran missingMaldives speedboat accident newsRaymond Group Gautam Singhania newswho is Hari Singh rally driver

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Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

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Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania
Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania
Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania
Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

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