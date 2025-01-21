Jeet Adani is engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of Jaimin Shah, a prominent diamond merchant associated with C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. The couple got engaged on March 12, 2023.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his wife Priti Adani and elder son Karan Adani, attended the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj on Tuesday, January 21. During the event, Mr. Adani revealed that his younger son, Jeet Adani, is set to get married on February 7.

When asked about the wedding plans, Mr. Adani shared, “Jeet’s wedding is on February 7. Like any regular family, our celebrations will be simple and rooted in traditional customs.”

Reports suggest that the global music icon Taylor Swift may perform at the upcoming wedding of Jeet Adani. Swift, who has a massive fan base in the country, has often been requested by her followers on social media to perform in India. If confirmed, this would mark her debut performance in the nation.

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, is a significant figure in the Adani Group. As the director of Adani Airports, Jeet oversees the group’s aviation ventures and plays a pivotal role in its growth.

Jeet is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He also completed the Owner/President Management program at Harvard Business School. Joining the Adani Group in 2019, he began his journey in the Chief Financial Officer’s office, focusing on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk governance policies.

Jeet now leads the Adani Airports division and the Adani Digital Labs, reflecting his dynamic contributions to the group’s expansion.

Aside from managing large-scale businesses, Jeet enjoys playing the guitar, collecting luxury sports cars, and exploring aviation. As an aspiring pilot, he has shared glimpses of his flying skills on X (formerly Twitter).

Who is Jeet Adani’s Fiance?

Jeet Adani is engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of Jaimin Shah, a prominent diamond merchant associated with C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. The couple got engaged on March 12, 2023, in Ahmedabad during an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Their wedding is anticipated to take place this year.

According to a report, Taylor Swift’s team is reportedly negotiating with the Adani family for her to perform at a pre-wedding celebration. While there has been no official confirmation, the possibility has created buzz among fans and the media alike.

If the discussions succeed, this event could become one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, featuring a historic performance by one of the world’s biggest music stars.