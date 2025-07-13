Who Is Sneha Debnath? All You Need To Know About The 19-Year-Old Missing Girl From New Delhi

A week has passed since the 19-year-old student at the Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, Sneha Debnath reportedly went missing in New Delhi. Social media users have been raising voices for her across the social media platforms. Now, Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of Tripura tweeted that the report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a Sabroom resident, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office. The CM added that necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action.

Body of an unidentified woman found

In a fresh development to the Sneha Debnath case, the Delhi Police has come across the body of an unidentified woman. The identity of the body has not been confirmed.

Where was Sneha last seen?

According to a Times of India report, Sneha, had last contacted her family on July 07, 2025. According to the reports, Sneha told her mother that she was going to accompany her friend Pitunia to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Sneha’s final phone call was made at 5:56 AM that day. However, her phone had been switched off. Pitunia later confirmed she had not met Sneha in the morning according to the plan.

About Sneha Debnath’s family

Sneha is the daughter of an Army veteran, Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Pritish Debnath (retired). Pritish is currently battling kidney failure and is undergoing dialysis. In a statement to the NDTV, the family said that the most heartbreaking fact is that they still have no answers. Sneha’s family added that a First information Report (FIR) was filed more than 48 hours after she went missing. The family firmly believes that had the CCTV cameras on and around Signature Bridge been functional, they might have known by now what happened to their daughter.