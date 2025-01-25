Who Is Tahawwur Rana? Extradition Approved By US Supreme Court For Role In 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks

The US Supreme Court has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Rana was involved in assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba with logistical support, which contributed to the attacks that killed 166 people.

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani descent, to India. Rana is wanted for his critical role in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including many foreigners. This ruling comes after years of legal battles, and Rana is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, awaiting his transfer to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana was born on January 9, 1961, in the Chichawatni area of Punjab, Pakistan. Rana’s academic journey began at Pakistan’s Cadet College Hasan Abdal, where he formed a close friendship with David Headley, another key figure in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana served as a Captain in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, where he worked as a general duty physician before migrating to Canada in 1997.

In Canada, he later became a citizen and started a business called First World Immigration Services, which had multiple offices in cities like Chicago. Little did the world know, this business would soon be at the center of one of the most horrifying terrorist plots in modern history.

Rana’s Role in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Rana’s involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks was pivotal. In 2006, Rana helped his close friend David Headley set up an office for their immigration services in Mumbai. This office became a front for Headley’s reconnaissance missions of the targeted sites in Mumbai. Rana is accused of providing logistical support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and helping Headley with reconnaissance, funding his operations, and being aware of the attack specifics.

The attacks targeted multiple locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, and the Chabad House, where numerous lives were lost. Rana is also linked to other terrorism plots, including attacks on the National Defence College in India and a plan to target the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which had published controversial caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Legal Proceedings and Extradition Timeline

Tahawwur Rana’s legal journey has spanned several years, beginning shortly after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

October 2009 : FBI arrests 48-year-old Tahawwur Rana.

: FBI arrests 48-year-old Tahawwur Rana. November 2009 : Rana denies involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

: Rana denies involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. January 2010 : Rana pleads not guilty to the charges.

: Rana pleads not guilty to the charges. May 2011 : David Headley testifies before the court about Rana’s role.

: David Headley testifies before the court about Rana’s role. June 2011 : Rana is convicted of providing material support to LeT but acquitted of direct involvement in the 26/11 attacks.

: Rana is convicted of providing material support to LeT but acquitted of direct involvement in the 26/11 attacks. January 2013 : Rana is sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the terror plot.

: Rana is sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the terror plot. May 2023 : US court orders Rana’s extradition to India.

: US court orders Rana’s extradition to India. June 2023 : Rana challenges the extradition order.

: Rana challenges the extradition order. October 2023 : Rana is given time to file a motion against extradition.

: Rana is given time to file a motion against extradition. January 21, 2025: US Supreme Court dismisses his final review petition, finalizing his extradition to India.

Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India marks a critical step towards justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The attacks, which resulted in the loss of 166 lives, were a devastating blow to the city and the world. Rana’s role in helping coordinate the attacks and provide material support to LeT cannot be overstated. With the US Supreme Court’s ruling, Rana will now face charges in India, where he will be held accountable for his involvement in this heinous act of terrorism.

