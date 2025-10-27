Who’s Amrita Chauhan: Forensic Student Fond Of Watching Crime Web Series Kills Live-In Partner In Delhi

A 21-year-old forensic science student, Amrita Chauhan, allegedly inspired by crime dramas, has been arrested alongside two accomplices for the gruesome murder of her live-in partner, a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant.

The victim, identified as Ram Kesh Meena, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi’s Gandhi Vihar area, with the crime scene initially staged to look like a fire accident.

The Chilling Crime And Investigation

On October 6, firefighters responded to a blaze at a building in Gandhi Vihar and discovered the charred body of Meena on the fourth floor. Initial reports suggested a fire-related death, but investigators soon noticed inconsistencies in the burn patterns and the origin of the fire. These discrepancies led them to suspect foul play.

As part of the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed masked individuals entering the building before the fire broke out. Further analysis traced the mobile location of Amrita Chauhan, the victim’s live-in partner, to the crime scene on the night of the incident.

Confession And Motive

Under questioning, Amrita Chauhan confessed to plotting the murder with her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap (27) and another associate, Sandeep Kumar (29). According to the police, Amrita had discovered that Meena had secretly recorded obscene videos of her and refused to delete them, sparking a vengeful plan.

The trio allegedly strangled Meena and assaulted him before dousing his body with oil, ghee, and wine in an attempt to make the death appear accidental. Their aim was to stage the crime as a fire that had gone out of control.

Key Evidence And Arrests

Police recovered crucial evidence during the investigation, including a hard disk, a trolley bag, and clothing belonging to the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia confirmed that all 3 suspects have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (Indian Penal Code), and remain in custody while further evidence is examined.

