LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > India > CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

The Supreme Court said that it was not inclined to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai in open court earlier this month.

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now (Pic Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now (Pic Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: October 27, 2025 14:52:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was not inclined to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai in open court earlier this month.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said that since the Chief Justice had already forgiven the lawyer, the case was considered closed from the court’s side.

Justice Surya Kant: ‘Why give him importance after the magnanimity shown by the Chief Justice? Any punitive action will only flare up the issue further.’

The bench noted that it would lay down clear parameters for responsible reporting such sensitive cases.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh urged the court to take a stern view.

Singh said that Kishore’s subsequent media comments, where he allegedly said ‘God asked me to do it,’ had turned the incident into a ‘joke’ and mocked the institution. 

However, the bench reiterated that in matters of contempt, it is the prerogative of the judge concerned.

Justice Bagchi remarked, ‘When the judge concerned has pardoned, it becomes difficult to initiate contempt.’

At the same time, both judges expressed concern over the ‘glorification’ of such incidents on social media and said the issue was serious. 

Justice Bagchi: ‘How many issues, how many things are said on social media against judges—have we issued notices every time?’

The court decided to keep the matter pending to frame broader guidelines on the publication and media coverage of such episodes involving the judiciary.

ALSO READ: Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war, not test missiles

Who Is Afira Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Attack Mastermind, Now Joins Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Women’s Wing, Her New Role Is…

Sudha Reddy Appointed As Advisory Board Member Of The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Prithvi Shaw’s Cricketing Comeback Begins With A Statement, Scores Double Century In Ranji Trophy 2025

BRIEF-Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Q3 Net Profit Up 11.0% Y/Y

Chhath Puja: Deep Meanings Behind Every Ritual Celebrating Nature, Devotion, and Purity

UnitedHealth investors pin turnaround hopes on new CEO

Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

Hedda movie makes cast and creator contemplate complex characters

India's LTIMindtree betting big on new AI unit, CEO says

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now
CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now
CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now
CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

QUICK LINKS