Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

In a terrifying turn of a crime against a 20 year old student, the Delhi police are probing a new version of the acid attack case in Ashok Vihar. The victim who had already been burned on her hands by three men who allegedly assaulted her close to Lakshmibai college is now accused of an alleged rape and assault by her father in a cross allegation.

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist

The main suspects reported to be Jitender (the alleged stalker), Ishaan and Armaan are still on the loose as per the report which was made after the acid attack. The father of the victim has filed a complaint demanding the arrest of the victim, and the wife of the main accused, Jitender has brought forward serious charges, she charges the victim raped and abused by a father of the victim. The emerging problems underline the necessity to provide systematic protection, fast justice and further inspection of safety measures among young women in the capital.

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

The incident has caused a social furor and student union and feminist groups protests based on both the acid attack and the startling counter charge as indications of underlying problems in the safety of women and law enforcement in New Delhi. The Delhi Police is quoted as being ready to file an FIR following the rape grievance, and keep up the hunt against the initial suspect who masterminded the acid attack. The case provokes some tough questions, the case about gender based violence is already outrageous, and the overlay of accusations makes it even more outrageous and attracts attention to the fact that several victims and accused individuals may appear in one crime case.

