LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

There was a shocking development in the Delhi acid attack case. The wife of the main accused alleged that the victim's father had raped and assaulted her. Police are now investigating the original acid attack and the new rape allegation. This incident raises growing concerns about rising violence and complicated justice in the capital.

Delhi University acid attack case as rape allegations emerge and the suspect’s wife breaks her silence. Representational Image.
Delhi University acid attack case as rape allegations emerge and the suspect’s wife breaks her silence. Representational Image.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 27, 2025 13:33:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

In a terrifying turn of a crime against a 20 year old student, the Delhi police are probing a new version of the acid attack case in Ashok Vihar. The victim who had already been burned on her hands by three men who allegedly assaulted her close to Lakshmibai college is now accused of an alleged rape and assault by her father in a cross allegation. 

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist

The main suspects reported to be Jitender (the alleged stalker), Ishaan and Armaan are still on the loose as per the report which was made after the acid attack. The father of the victim has filed a complaint demanding the arrest of the victim, and the wife of the main accused, Jitender has brought forward serious charges, she charges the victim raped and abused by a father of the victim. The emerging problems underline the necessity to provide systematic protection, fast justice and further inspection of safety measures among young women in the capital.

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

The incident has caused a social furor and student union and feminist groups protests based on both the acid attack and the startling counter charge as indications of underlying problems in the safety of women and law enforcement in New Delhi. The Delhi Police is quoted as being ready to file an FIR following the rape grievance, and keep up the hunt against the initial suspect who masterminded the acid attack. The case provokes some tough questions, the case about gender based violence is already outrageous, and the overlay of accusations makes it even more outrageous and attracts attention to the fact that several victims and accused individuals may appear in one crime case. 

Also Read: Delhi University Student Brutally Attacked With Acid By Stalker, Campus In Shock

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Acid Attack CaseDelhi UniversityDelhi University acid attackDelhi University Acid attack caseDelhi University newsDelhi University Rape Allegationshome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {61B 52650}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (27.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

US Air Force Upgrades B-1 Bomber Before B-21 Arrival: 5 Key Reasons

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

Will Delhi Deliver The Lifeline To The Telecom Giant’s Hussle? Supreme Court Tosses Vodafone Idea Case Fate To The Centre

Two signs to look for in order to pick a perfectly ripe pomegranate

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

UN'S GUTERRES: APPALLED BY DEPLORABLE SITUATION IN MYANMAR

Trump targets China trade deal as he arrives in Tokyo on Asia tour

Delhi Horror: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Help From EX to ‘Teach Him a Lesson’; Poured Ghee & Wine Over Body to Pass it of as Accident

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out
Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out
Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out
Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

QUICK LINKS