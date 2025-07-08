LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > India > Why Delhi-NCR Fuel Ban On Old Vehicles Deferred Till November 1?

Why Delhi-NCR Fuel Ban On Old Vehicles Deferred Till November 1?

The Centre has deferred the fuel ban on End-of-Life vehicles in Delhi-NCR till Nov 1. CAQM cited tech glitches in ANPR systems, legal concerns, and hardship to middle-class families as reasons for the delay, following opposition from the Delhi govt.

Fuel ban on old vehicles in Delhi-NCR put on hold till Nov 1 over tech flaws, legal concerns, and public pushback.
Fuel ban on old vehicles in Delhi-NCR put on hold till Nov 1 over tech flaws, legal concerns, and public pushback. (Photo credit: The Hindu)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 23:00:54 IST

In a big decision, the Centre’s panel on air quality in Delhi-NCR has officially announced to put on hold the implementation of the fuel ban on end-of-life (EOL) or overage vehicles in the national capital until November 1. 

Announcing this move with a report, which has come in the backdrop of Delhi government’s decision to revoke the ban, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the fuel ban and decided to delay the enforcement of this ban till November. 

The report stated that the End-of-Life (EOL) vehicle ban will be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR), covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat.

In its report, CAQM said The 24th Meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) was held today, during which issue related to implementation of Direction No. 89 as flagged by GNCTD was deliberated upon.
 
Deliberating upon the reasons in the report, the panel explained- 

1. The Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system lacks the requisite robustness, with issues related to technological glitches, camera placement, working of sensors and speakers, and that the system is not yet fully integrated with the database of neighboring NCR States; furthermore, the system is unable to identify EoL vehicles in cases where there are issues related to High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), and these challenges require proper trial and error corrections prior to its implementation.

ALSO READ: CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st

2. Stage-wise implementation would not serve its intended purpose, as it is likely to result in vehicle owners procuring fuel from adjacent districts, thereby circumventing the ban and potentially fostering an illegal cross-border fuel market.

3. The enforcement of geographically restricted EoL thresholds in Delhi, while identical vehicles continue to operate legally in other cities across the nation, raises legitimate questions concerning legal certainty and equitable treatment under the same national statute.

In the same circular, the report stated that as per the chief secretary of the GNTCD, defining EoL status solely based on the passage of time, without factoring in crucial aspects such as vehicle fitness, actual emission performance, or usage, may not fully align with the broader legislative spirit of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and alsohighlighted the hardship to middle-class citizens and vehicle owners.

The reversal came after Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa intervened, sending a letter to the CAQM arguing that the ban was premature and unjust, particularly for middle-class families relying on older vehicles for their livelihoods. He also pointed out that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)cameras faced technical glitches, as their sensors often failed to detect older vehicles lacking High Security Registration Plates (HSRP). The ANPR system works by scanning the vehicle’s number plate and cross-referencing details such as fuel type, age, and registration through the Vahan database. However, due to faulty sensors and incomplete HSRP detection, many older vehicles went unrecognised by the system.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone

Tags: CAQMdelhi-ncr

More News

Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks ‘Absurd’ Nobel Peace Prize Nod For Donald Trump Backed By Netanyahu And Pakistani Army Chief
2014 World Cup Semifinal Germany 7 Brazil 1: 11 Years Since Samba Boys Were Badly Beaten
Why Special Ops Season 2 Release Has Been Postponed? Kay Kay Menon Reveals The REAL Reason, Shares New Date
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 85
Kerala Monitors 485 Nipah Virus Contacts, 27 Classified As High Risk
Elon Musk Expresses Concern Over Press Censorship In India After Reuters X Account Withheld In India
Brazil To Confer Its Highest Honour ‘Grand Collar Of The National Order Of The Southern Cross’ On PM Modi
Is Alvaro Carreras Heading To Real Madrid For A Record Deal? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Why Delhi-NCR Fuel Ban On Old Vehicles Deferred Till November 1?
Chelsea vs Fluminense Club World Cup 2025: Check Probable XI And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?