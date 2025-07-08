CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after Tuesday’s meeting with all NCR states, announced it will enforce its directive denying fuel to end‑of‑life vehicles (ELVs) in five high‑vehicle‑density districts—Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sonipat—starting November 1, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussion . The move will align with the existing fuel‑denial rule in Delhi, already in effect since July 1 .

The CAQM took this decision after Delhi’s environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, requested a delay, citing operational hiccups—most notably malfunctioning ANPR cameras, incomplete tech integration, and lack of NCR-wide coordination . Sirsa warned that asymmetric implementation could push motorists to refuel across district borders, undermining the policy’s intent .

In Delhi, fuel stations are equipped with ANPR systems linked to the VAHAN database, denying fuel to diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen . Despite inter-agency efforts—including transport, traffic police, and MCD—enforcement has to date flagged over 4.9 lakh ELVs and impounded nearly 100 in early July, although compliance substantially declined thereafter .

As enforcement slowed within days, implementation challenges became clear: audio‑alert failures, camera misfires, penalties on fuel‑station staff and legal petitions from the Petrol Dealers Association arguing the ban lacks statutory authority .

CAQM’s revised schedule provides time for NCR states to install ANPR systems and set up supporting infrastructure. NCR‑wide rollout, barring the five districts, is slated for April 1, 2026 . Delhi maintains the age‑based ban remains intact, but implementation will now hinge on improved technology, coordinated rollout, and legal clarity.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh On July 9: What’s Open And What’s Closed During Nationwide Strike