LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > India > CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st

CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st

As enforcement slowed within days, implementation challenges became clear: audio‑alert failures, camera misfires, penalties on fuel‑station staff and legal petitions from the Petrol Dealers Association arguing the ban lacks statutory authority .

Delhi Old Vehicles
CAQM to Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule for Old Vehicles to NCR Districts from November 1st (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mehandi Garg
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 22:05:25 IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after Tuesday’s meeting with all NCR states, announced it will enforce its directive denying fuel to end‑of‑life vehicles (ELVs) in five high‑vehicle‑density districts—Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sonipat—starting November 1, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussion  . The move will align with the existing fuel‑denial rule in Delhi, already in effect since July 1  .

The CAQM took this decision after Delhi’s environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, requested a delay, citing operational hiccups—most notably malfunctioning ANPR cameras, incomplete tech integration, and lack of NCR-wide coordination  . Sirsa warned that asymmetric implementation could push motorists to refuel across district borders, undermining the policy’s intent  .

In Delhi, fuel stations are equipped with ANPR systems linked to the VAHAN database, denying fuel to diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen  . Despite inter-agency efforts—including transport, traffic police, and MCD—enforcement has to date flagged over 4.9 lakh ELVs and impounded nearly 100 in early July, although compliance substantially declined thereafter  .

As enforcement slowed within days, implementation challenges became clear: audio‑alert failures, camera misfires, penalties on fuel‑station staff and legal petitions from the Petrol Dealers Association arguing the ban lacks statutory authority  .

CAQM’s revised schedule provides time for NCR states to install ANPR systems and set up supporting infrastructure. NCR‑wide rollout, barring the five districts, is slated for April 1, 2026  . Delhi maintains the age‑based ban remains intact, but implementation will now hinge on improved technology, coordinated rollout, and legal clarity.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh On July 9: What’s Open And What’s Closed During Nationwide Strike

Tags: CAQMdelhiOld Vehicles

More News

Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen
Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts
Will Donald Trump Extend Deadline For Reciprocal Tariffs? Here’s What US President Says
SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 8th Consecutive Bilateral ODI Series Win For Sri Lanka
Asian Championships 2025: Indian Under-15 Wrestling Teams Claim Glory In Bishkek
JNU To Organise 3-day Annual Academic Conference On IKS, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate
CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st
OnePlus Unveils Nord 5 Along With Nord CE 5 And OnePlus Buds 4 In India: Check Best Features
Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation
Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police To Record Victim’s Statement In Sexual Exploitation Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?