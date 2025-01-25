Why Has FIITJEE Shut Down Several Coaching Centres Across North India

Several FIITJEE coaching centers across Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh have unexpectedly closed, leaving hundreds of students stranded during their critical exam preparations. The closures, linked to mass teacher resignations over unpaid salaries, have sparked outrage among parents and raised concerns about the institute’s stability.

Several FIITJEE coaching centers across Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh have abruptly closed, causing distress for hundreds of students in the midst of their crucial academic preparations. The affected branches include locations in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, Noida Sector 62, as well as in Uttar Pradesh cities such as Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi. Centers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Patna, Bihar, have also been impacted by the sudden shutdowns.

Staff Resignations Lead to Center Closures

FIITJEE, a prominent coaching institute known for its specialized programs for competitive exams like the IIT-JEE, has been a trusted name for students aspiring to join India’s prestigious engineering colleges. However, the unexpected closures have raised concerns about the future of its students and the institute’s stability.

The abrupt shutdowns of these centers appear to be linked to mass resignations of teachers due to unpaid salaries. According to officials, the institute tried to temporarily relocate staff from other centers, such as Noida, to manage the affected branches, but these efforts were short-lived, with teachers leaving after just a few days. Left with no teaching staff, the administration was left with no choice but to close down operations at these centers.

Parents React To FIITJEE Shut Down

The closures have triggered widespread outrage among parents, many of whom have filed police complaints against FIITJEE. In one case, a police report was filed in Ghaziabad, where parents accused the coaching center of disrupting their children’s exam preparations. A similar complaint was lodged in Noida, with parents alleging that teachers at the Ghaziabad center had not been paid their salaries for months, further exacerbating the situation.

The closures have raised questions regarding the financial health of FIITJEE. In addition to the salary disputes, the institute is reportedly facing regulatory scrutiny, with actions taken against multiple branches for violating licensing and fire safety regulations. While the full scope of the institute’s troubles remains under investigation, the immediate concern is the impact on thousands of students in North India who are currently in a critical phase of their exam preparations.

The Rise and Expansion of FIITJEE

As the closures continue to affect more branches, hundreds of parents are protesting against FIITJEE, demanding refunds for the fees they have paid. The crisis is a result of both administrative issues within the institute and civic action taken against its centers for non-compliance with legal requirements.

FIITJEE was founded in 1992 with a modest investment of less than ten thousand rupees by D K Goel, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi. In just five years, the institute established itself as a leader in IIT-JEE coaching by producing the All India Topper from its Long Term Classroom Program and achieving the highest number of IIT-JEE selections in the country by 1997.

Over the years, FIITJEE expanded its reach, establishing 74 study centers, two FIITJEE Global Schools, six FIITJEE World Schools, and nine FIITJEE Junior Colleges. The institute also extended its presence internationally, with centers in countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nepal.

The Downfall: A Series of Closures and Teacher Resignations

In 2021, FIITJEE further expanded with the launch of FIITJEE World Schools in Hyderabad and FIITJEE Global Schools in Chennai and Vellore. The institute also established FIITJEE Junior Colleges in cities like Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam to support students aiming for IITs, US universities, and success in Olympiads.

The closure of FIITJEE centers has severely impacted students in cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Bhopal. In South Delhi, at the Kalu Sarai branch near IIT-Delhi, classes were also suspended due to the mass resignation of teachers who were allegedly not paid for several months. Multiple police complaints have been filed in these regions, highlighting the growing frustration among parents and students who are now left without their primary source of academic guidance during a crucial phase of their exam preparations.

