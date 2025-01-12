Why Has ISRO’s Space Docking Experiment Delayed For The Third Time?

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) mission encountered a hurdle after coming close to achieving its goal. Despite successfully reducing the distance between two satellites from 15 meters to just 3 meters, ISRO decided to separate them again for further analysis.

This marked the third docking attempt, with previous attempts postponed due to unforeseen challenges. Space docking, a sophisticated process where two satellites are joined together in orbit, is crucial for future space exploration and in-orbit servicing missions.

ISRO’s Third Attempt and Early Progress

The latest attempt began just after midnight. Employing the slow drift technique, ISRO reduced the gap between the two satellites to 15 meters, a promising development that heightened anticipation across the nation.

As the satellites approached one another, they lingered at the 15-meter mark, capturing images and videos of each other while awaiting the critical move to bridge the final 12 meters. This phase was seen as a pivotal step toward the docking process.

Challenges Faced By ISRO and Safety Precautions

When ISRO attempted to close the remaining distance from 15 meters to 3 meters, complications arose. The satellites were safely moved apart due to an issue with the proximity and docking sensor, a vital component for precise alignment during docking.

ISRO officials explained that the satellites must achieve perfect alignment for docking, with even minor directional deviations posing risks. Although ISRO successfully stabilized the drift at zero degrees, a delay in signal reception from the sensor triggered the automatic safety protocol, causing the satellites to be moved to a secure distance.

Lessons from Previous Attempts

This is not the first time the SPADEX mission has faced challenges. On January 9, during a previous attempt, the satellites were initially 230 meters apart. However, unexpected drift complications forced a postponement of the docking process.

Despite these setbacks, the mission has demonstrated significant progress in narrowing the distance between the satellites.

Next Steps for ISRO’s SPADEX

ISRO scientists are now conducting a detailed assessment to identify and resolve the issue with the proximity and docking sensor. Officials stated that the satellites are expected to pass over the ISRO ground station later this evening, potentially allowing another docking attempt if the problem is resolved promptly.

However, if the issue persists, the team may have to wait for another suitable opportunity. Visibility from India’s ground station is expected to diminish after two days, potentially delaying the next attempt until March.