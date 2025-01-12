Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Has ISRO’s Space Docking Experiment Delayed For The Third Time?

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) mission encountered a hurdle after coming close to achieving its goal.

Why Has ISRO’s Space Docking Experiment Delayed For The Third Time?

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) mission encountered a hurdle after coming close to achieving its goal. Despite successfully reducing the distance between two satellites from 15 meters to just 3 meters, ISRO decided to separate them again for further analysis.

This marked the third docking attempt, with previous attempts postponed due to unforeseen challenges. Space docking, a sophisticated process where two satellites are joined together in orbit, is crucial for future space exploration and in-orbit servicing missions.

ISRO’s Third Attempt and Early Progress

The latest attempt began just after midnight. Employing the slow drift technique, ISRO reduced the gap between the two satellites to 15 meters, a promising development that heightened anticipation across the nation.

As the satellites approached one another, they lingered at the 15-meter mark, capturing images and videos of each other while awaiting the critical move to bridge the final 12 meters. This phase was seen as a pivotal step toward the docking process.

Challenges Faced By ISRO and Safety Precautions

When ISRO attempted to close the remaining distance from 15 meters to 3 meters, complications arose. The satellites were safely moved apart due to an issue with the proximity and docking sensor, a vital component for precise alignment during docking.

ISRO officials explained that the satellites must achieve perfect alignment for docking, with even minor directional deviations posing risks. Although ISRO successfully stabilized the drift at zero degrees, a delay in signal reception from the sensor triggered the automatic safety protocol, causing the satellites to be moved to a secure distance.

Lessons from Previous Attempts

This is not the first time the SPADEX mission has faced challenges. On January 9, during a previous attempt, the satellites were initially 230 meters apart. However, unexpected drift complications forced a postponement of the docking process.

Despite these setbacks, the mission has demonstrated significant progress in narrowing the distance between the satellites.

Next Steps for ISRO’s SPADEX

ISRO scientists are now conducting a detailed assessment to identify and resolve the issue with the proximity and docking sensor. Officials stated that the satellites are expected to pass over the ISRO ground station later this evening, potentially allowing another docking attempt if the problem is resolved promptly.

However, if the issue persists, the team may have to wait for another suitable opportunity. Visibility from India’s ground station is expected to diminish after two days, potentially delaying the next attempt until March.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

ISRO SPADEX

Advertisement

Also Read

North Central Railways Gears Up For Maha Kumbh With Over 300 Trains To Facilitate Pilgrims’ Journey

North Central Railways Gears Up For Maha Kumbh With Over 300 Trains To Facilitate Pilgrims’...

OpenAI Whistleblower, Suchir Balaji’s Family Challenges Suicide Ruling, Alleges Foul Play

OpenAI Whistleblower, Suchir Balaji’s Family Challenges Suicide Ruling, Alleges Foul Play

Adani Group Announces Rs 75,000 Crore Investment In Chhattisgarh Across Key Sectors

Adani Group Announces Rs 75,000 Crore Investment In Chhattisgarh Across Key Sectors

Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter: Security Forces Recover Weapons And Explosives

Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter: Security Forces Recover Weapons And Explosives

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In Rape, Child Pornography Case

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox