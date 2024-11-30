‘Will Not Admit Bangladeshi Patients,’ Kolkata Hospital Protests Against ‘Anti-Hindu’ Atrocities In Bangladesh

The JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata said that it would not admit any patients from Bangladesh, denouncing the 'anti-hindu' incidents that have taken place in Bangladesh.

The JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata said that it would not admit any patients from Bangladesh, in a protest against Hindus in Bangladesh. Many alleged acts of anti-Hindu violence are being reported in Bangladesh, and cases of insult to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals have also been observed.

Violence in Bangladesh

This decision comes at the time when attacks on Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, have been reported. According to local reports, three temples, Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, Shoni Temple, and Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple, were vandalized on Friday afternoon in the Harish Chandra Munsef Lane area.

Police said a few hundred people raised slogans and hurled brick pieces at the two temples following Juma prayer time. Abdul Karim is the chief of Kotwali Police Station. The event took place, and although there was minor damage done, the situation was tense in some parts.

The violence came after the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, an ex-member of ISKCON, on sedition charges. His detention has been protested by the Hindu community in different parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram.

EAM S. Jaishankar Condemns Violence

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, expressed concern over the rising violence. Speaking in Parliament, he urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its minorities. “The surge in extremist rhetoric and violence is unacceptable. It is Bangladesh’s responsibility to protect its minorities,” he said.

“The government has taken a serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh,” Jaishankar said in his reply.

In response, Bangladesh expressed concern over protests outside its deputy high commission in Kolkata, urging India to safeguard its diplomatic missions.

The developments have further strained ties between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing growing religious and political tensions in the region.

